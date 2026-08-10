Red, watery eyes during monsoon? Ophthalmologist shares 5 common infections you should watch out for

Eye-related irritation and infections are common during the monsoon season. The rain ushers in several environmental changes, such as high humidity and exposure to contaminated water. These conditions can make your eyes more susceptible to seasonal infections. Knowing about them beforehand can help you recognise the warning signs and seek medical attention on time. So, does it mean the monsoon is tough on your eye health? And if yes, why?



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Dr Apoorva Jadhav, consultant at NIO Eyes+, Kharadi, Pune, confirmed to HT Lifestyle that the monsoon can indeed increase the risk of eye infections and outlined the five common conditions to watch out for.

Why does the monsoon increase eye infections? There are several reasons why the monsoon provides ideal conditions for bacterial infections. The ophthalmologist identified the season's warm and humid environment as one of the main factors promoting bacterial growth. She also highlighted contaminated water exposure, overcrowded public places with inadequate hand hygiene, as other reasons.