Aangan, jhoola, rangin sheeshe and more: Interior designer shares 10 things we should bring back from old Indian homes

Old Indian homes had a distinct charm that can be difficult to recreate in modern spaces. From open courtyards and traditional seating to handcrafted furniture and natural cooling techniques, many of these elements were designed with both beauty and functionality in mind.

Interior designer Sonika Khurana Sethi, who has spent 15 years working in the industry, in her June 22 Instagram post reflected on the traditional elements that continue to inspire her. (Also read: Step inside this stunning 3BHK Hyderabad home with Japandi-inspired design, earthy palettes and handcrafted detailing )

“Old Indian homes had a certain charm that’s hard to recreate today. Every element had character, meaning, and purpose. Aangan brought in light and ventilation, chik kept homes cool in summer, matkas chilled water naturally, and rangin sheeshe turned sunlight into art,” she said.

“Nothing was added just for aesthetics, everything was thoughtfully designed to make life better,” she added.

1. Aangan: The central courtyard The aangan or central courtyard was an integral part of traditional Indian homes. It allowed natural light and ventilation to enter the house while creating a shared space for family members.

2. Aalas: Built-in wall niches Built-in wall niches, traditionally used to display lamps, decor and everyday objects, added character while making clever use of available space.