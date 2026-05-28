Step inside this stunning 3BHK Hyderabad home with Japandi-inspired design, earthy palettes and handcrafted detailing

The dining space introduces handcrafted lighting and subtle artistic detailing, creating an intimate yet contemporary setting perfect for both everyday meals and quiet conversations.

Curved forms, layered textures and thoughtfully chosen furniture pieces bring softness and depth to the space, while the seamless flow between the living, dining and kitchen areas enhances openness, movement and everyday comfort, making the home feel airy yet grounded.

Spread across a 2,200 sq ft 3BHK layout, the home unfolds through thoughtfully planned spaces that balance openness with privacy. The living area sets the tone with warm woods, soft fabrics and muted earthy hues. The home embraces Japandi design, an interior style that blends the simplicity and elegance of Japanese aesthetics with the comfort and warmth of Scandinavian design.

Step inside this Hyderabad home, where a young couple’s residence reflects a refined balance of warmth, functionality, and understated elegance. Designed by Diksuchi Design Studio, the home is rooted in an Indian Japandi design approach and beautifully blends earthy tones, natural textures, handcrafted details and clean contemporary lines to create a calm, inviting and timeless living space. (Also read: Step inside Punjabi singer Parmish Verma’s dream Mohali home with only 2 rooms, lush lawns and soulful Gurbani mornings )

Extending from here is a personalised bookshelf that reflects the couple’s shared love for reading. Throughout the home, decor pieces carefully curated by the wife add authenticity and emotional warmth, while indoor plants further bring life.

Thoughtfully designed kitchen and serene private spaces In the kitchen, warm-toned cabinetry, clean lines and natural finishes come together to maintain a minimal yet highly functional aesthetic. The design continues the home’s cohesive material palette, while a subtle traditional touch appears in the pooja space, where arches, brass accents and symmetry create a serene spiritual corner within the modern layout.

The master bedroom is warm and inviting, defined by layered textures, a custom upholstered headboard and cane detailing across wardrobes and design elements that enhance its handcrafted appeal.

The guest bedroom takes on a softer artistic identity, highlighted by a hand-painted focal artwork that adds personality and visual depth, while still maintaining a calm and restful feel. The third bedroom is designed as a flexible, multifunctional space with a sofa-cum-bed, allowing it to easily transform between a lounge and a guest room as needed.