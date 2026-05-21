Want to give your home a luxury reset on a budget? These 8 decor pieces deliver luxe style under ₹5000

Designer looking pieces usually have weight, texture and a finish that feels rich to the touch. Matte ceramic, smoked glass and brushed metal are reliable favourites.

Your home should look collected over time, not ordered in one late-night shopping spree.

Choose décor that works with your room's existing tones so the space feels cohesive rather than chaotic.

Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.

There is one thing you should know about expensive-looking homes. They are not always filled with expensive products. More often, it comes down to choosing the right pieces, placing them in the right spots and paying attention to materials and finishes. A well-shaped ceramic vase, a textured tray or a beautiful glass lamp can make a room feel polished, considered and luxurious. It is less about how much you spend and more about how thoughtfully you style your space. That is the real secret behind interiors that feel rich and well put together.

Perfect for coffee tables, dressers or bathrooms. It quietly makes everything placed on it look better.

Add a few stems, and suddenly your room looks like it belongs in a glossy magazine.

Ideal for dining tables and consoles. Fill it with nothing at all, and it still earns its keep.

The stylish way to hide all the bits and bobs you do not want guests to inspect.

The right picks will simply make your home look like the photos you save on your phone. Choose wisely and spend less, not the other way round.

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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

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