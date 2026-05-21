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    Want to give your home a luxury reset on a budget? These 8 decor pieces deliver luxe style under ₹5000

    Designer looking décor is less about logos and more about shape, texture and finish. These eight finds under 5000 add instant polish. 

    Published on: May 21, 2026 10:01 AM IST
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    Our Picks

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    White Marble Tray for Bathroom & Vanity | Multipurpose Organizer for Perfume, Soap, Jewelry & Decor | Premium Stone Tray for Kitchen, Dressing Table & Home Decor (9 x 6 inch)View Details...

    ₹625

    ...
    Check Offers

    Incrizma Vintage Style Ribbed Glass Bubble Flower Round Jar Vase ~ Perfect for Wedding & Home (20 cm)( Clear)View Details...

    ₹799

    ...
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    SPHINX Ceramic Vase – Asymmetric Donut Vase Set Hollow Design (8.5 and 6 Inch) | Modern Decorative Flower Pot for Pampas Grass, Dried Flowers, Home, Living Room & Office DecorView Details...

    ₹499

    ...
    Check Offers

    CentraLit Set of 2 Candle Stand for Home Decor | Modern Hammered Candle Holder Stand with Brass Gold Finish | Diwali Home Decor Candle Stand for Living Room, Altar & Christmas DecorationView Details...

    ₹699

    ...
    Check Offers

    The Purple Tree Beautiful Handcrafted Lotus Urli Bowl for Diwali (Pack of 1, 30 cm) Decorative Bowl for Floating Flowers and Tea Light Candles Home, TrView Details...

    ₹498

    ...
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    View More...
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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    There is one thing you should know about expensive-looking homes. They are not always filled with expensive products. More often, it comes down to choosing the right pieces, placing them in the right spots and paying attention to materials and finishes. A well-shaped ceramic vase, a textured tray or a beautiful glass lamp can make a room feel polished, considered and luxurious. It is less about how much you spend and more about how thoughtfully you style your space. That is the real secret behind interiors that feel rich and well put together.

    A few well-chosen accents, from sculptural vases to textured trays, can make an ordinary corner feel thoughtfully styled. (Canva.com)
    A few well-chosen accents, from sculptural vases to textured trays, can make an ordinary corner feel thoughtfully styled. (Canva.com)
    Neha Ravi Khandelwal
    By Neha Ravi Khandelwal

    Neha Ravi Khandelwal
    Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.

    Career journey and experience
    Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.

    To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.

    Subject expertise
    With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.

    In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.

    Education and professional background
    Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.

    Editorial Philosophy
    I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.

    Read moreRead less

    5 tips to select the right décor pieces for your home

    1. Start with a shape

    Clean, sculptural forms always look more refined than overly fussy designs. Curves, arches and organic silhouettes feel current and timeless.

    2. Focus on texture

    Ribbed glass, ceramic, stone and metal finishes add depth and make even simple pieces feel considered.

    3. Buy bigger, buy fewer

    A single substantial vase looks far better than five tiny objects fighting for attention.

    4. Stick to a colour theory and mood

    Choose décor that works with your room's existing tones so the space feels cohesive rather than chaotic.

    5. Avoid the matchy matchy trap

    Your home should look collected over time, not ordered in one late-night shopping spree.

    What differentiates basic décor from pieces that look more designer?

    Better materials and finish

    Designer looking pieces usually have weight, texture and a finish that feels rich to the touch. Matte ceramic, smoked glass and brushed metal are reliable favourites.

    Stronger silhouettes

    A memorable shape instantly makes an item feel more considered. Think asymmetrical bowls, oversized lanterns and sculptural candle holders.

    Thoughtful detailing

    Small touches matter. Clean edges, subtle textures and balanced proportions create a far more polished look.

    How to match the right décor to your spaces?

    SpaceBest Décor ChoicesStyling Tip
    Living RoomSculptural vases, trays, and candlesGroup objects in odd numbers for a relaxed but polished arrangement
    BedroomCeramic lamps, soft baskets, and small artworkKeep finishes warm and calming
    Dining RoomCentrepieces, candle holders, bowlsUse one statement piece rather than several small items
    EntrywayMirrors, trays, decorative boxesAdd one eye-catching piece to set the tone
    BathroomStone trays, jars, and small plantsKeep the palette simple and fresh
    Home OfficeBookends, desk lamps, bowlsChoose pieces that look smart but not distracting

    8 luxe-looking décor picks under 5000

    1. Marble finish tray

    Perfect for coffee tables, dressers or bathrooms. It quietly makes everything placed on it look better.

    2. Ribbed glass vase

    Add a few stems, and suddenly your room looks like it belongs in a glossy magazine.

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    Our Principles

    Full Transparency

    Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

    Brand Confidence

    We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

    3. Sculptural ceramic vase

    Looks impressive even when empty, which is every lazy decorator's dream.

    4. Brass finish candle holders

    Warm metallic accents bring in a rich, collected feel without trying too hard.

    5. Oversized decorative bowl

    Ideal for dining tables and consoles. Fill it with nothing at all, and it still earns its keep.

    6. Textured table lamp

    A lamp with a ceramic or linen base adds both function and atmosphere.

    7. Decorative storage boxes

    The stylish way to hide all the bits and bobs you do not want guests to inspect.

    8. Wall mirror with a distinctive frame

    Mirrors bounce light around and make a room feel larger and more finished.

    The right picks will simply make your home look like the photos you save on your phone. Choose wisely and spend less, not the other way round.

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    The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Neha Ravi Khandelwal
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Neha Ravi Khandelwal

      Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.Read More

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