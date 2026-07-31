How long should you try to conceive before seeing a fertility specialist? Dr Kshitiz Murdia clears the confusion

According to Dr Kshitiz, for women aged 35 years and above, the recommended timeline changes. As female fertility naturally declines with age, experts generally advise seeking medical evaluation after six months of trying to conceive without success. The quality and quantity of eggs decrease over time, making age one of the most significant factors affecting fertility.

Dr Kshitiz said, “One of the most important factors that determines when couples should seek fertility advice is age.” He highlighted that women below the age of 35 who have regular menstrual cycles and no known reproductive concerns are generally advised to try to conceive naturally for up to one year before seeking a fertility evaluation. During this period, it is important to recognise that conception depends on the reproductive health of both partners. While age-related fertility decline is generally more pronounced in women, male fertility also plays an important role in achieving pregnancy.

For many couples, the journey to parenthood begins with the hope that pregnancy will happen naturally. While many do conceive within the first few months of trying, conception does not always occur as quickly as expected. It is a complex biological process influenced by multiple factors, including age, reproductive health, lifestyle, and overall well-being. Understanding when to continue trying naturally and when to seek professional guidance is therefore an important aspect of reproductive health. Dr Kshitiz Murdia, CEO and whole-time director, Indira IVF Hospital Limited, explains the timeline every couple trying to conceive should know.

He also highlighted that male fertility may also be influenced by advancing age, with gradual changes in sperm quality and reproductive potential potentially affecting conception outcomes. For women above the age of 40, many specialists recommend consulting a fertility expert as soon as pregnancy is being considered.

At this stage, reproductive potential declines more rapidly, and early evaluation can provide valuable insights into fertility status and available treatment options. Given that both female and male reproductive factors can influence the likelihood of conception, timely assessment of couples can help identify potential concerns and guide appropriate next steps.

When earlier consultation becomes important According to Dr Kshtiz, while age-based recommendations provide a useful framework, there are several situations where fertility advice should be sought earlier, regardless of how long a couple has been trying to conceive. Irregular or absent menstrual cycles, very painful periods, recurrent miscarriages, known reproductive conditions such as PMOS or endometriosis, previous pelvic infections, fibroids, and a history of reproductive surgeries are among the factors that may warrant earlier consultation.

Identifying these concerns at an early stage can support more effective management and reduce delays in receiving appropriate care, allowing couples to better understand the factors that may be influencing their fertility.