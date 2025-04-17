How does smoking cigarettes affect male and female fertility? Doctors warn you should quit now if you want kids

Did you know women who smoke may experience poor fertility? And that smoking reduces semen quality in male smokers? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Manpreet, senior consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology at Paras Health, Gurugram, said that smoking is one of the ‘most preventable causes of infertility’. Dr Nishi Singh, head of fertility, PRIME IVF, added that ‘smoking makes natural conception more difficult’. Also read | Planning a baby? Natural ways to boost fertility, from men avoiding tight clothes to women maintaining a healthy weight Smoking also takes a toll on the reproductive system of both males and females, as per doctors. (Freepik)

Does smoking affect reproductive health?

Quitting smoking can improve fertility in both men and women. Ahead, find out how it affects reproductive health and why quitting smoking is a must if you wish to reverse negative effects on fertility and reduce risks associated with smoking.

Speaking about how quitting smoking can help mitigate health risks and improve overall reproductive health, Dr Nishi Singh said, “We have learned over the years how smoking adversely affects one's health and is a significant reason for lung disease, cancer, and stroke. However, it also takes a toll on the reproductive system of both males and females as it impacts hormone levels, the integrity of sperm, and the quality of eggs; all these play an important role in inhibiting natural conception.”

Dr Singh said that this makes natural conception more difficult and lowers the success rate of in vitro fertilization (IVF), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), and other reproductive procedures, and added, it is also linked with decreased ovarian reserve and increased risk of miscarriage, thereby increasing the load on those already afflicted with infertility.

In women, smoking accelerates ovarian ageing, reduces the number of viable eggs, and increases the risk of chromosomal abnormalities. (Freepik)

How does smoking affect fertility in women?

According to the WHO, in a global population of 22.3 percent, about 36.7 percent of men and 7.8 percent of women indulged in smoking and consume tobacco.

“In females, the countless toxins in cigarette smoke interfere with the complex hormones that regulate ovarian function. Although the limited ovarian reserve is not completely recoverable after quitting, the adverse effect on egg maturation and quality is undeniable,” Dr Singh said, and added, “These poor-quality eggs increase the risk of failure of fertilisation, ectopic pregnancy, and higher chances of spontaneous abortion. It interferes with hormonal balance which results in irregular menstrual cycles and makes conception even more difficult.”

According to Dr Manpreet smoking has a profound negative impact on fertility by affecting egg quality, sperm health, and hormonal balance. “In women, it accelerates ovarian ageing, reduces the number of viable eggs, and increases the risk of chromosomal abnormalities, which can lead to infertility, miscarriage, or birth defects. The harmful chemicals in cigarettes, such as nicotine and carbon monoxide, deplete ovarian reserves and interfere with estrogen production, often resulting in irregular menstrual cycles and early menopause,” Dr Manpreet said.

How does smoking affect fertility in men?

Speaking about the impact on men, Dr Singh it was 'equally debilitating because smoking produces many negative impacts on spermatogenesis, leading to decreased sperm count, decreased semen volume, and impaired total sperm count'.

Dr Singh said, “Furthermore, it affects the DNA, which increases the chances of genetic mutations in offspring and even subsequent generations. Further, damage is directly related to motility and viability, which prevents the sperm from fertilising an egg. Disruption of hormonal balance in both sexes provides an unsatisfactory setting for conception. Thus, the need to avoid smoking cannot be overemphasized among those seeking to become parents. By removing this risk factor, couples can effectively optimise their reproductive abilities and protect future generations' health.”

Dr Manpreet added, “In men, smoking lowers testosterone levels and negatively affects sperm health by reducing sperm count, motility, and morphology. The toxins in tobacco can also cause DNA fragmentation in sperm, increasing the risk of failed fertilization and early pregnancy loss. Smoking-induced hormonal imbalances further contribute to fertility issues, making conception more difficult.”

According to Dr Manpreet, quitting smoking can significantly improve reproductive health, enhance fertility treatments, and increase the chances of a healthy pregnancy: “Smoking is one of the most preventable causes of infertility. The toxins in cigarettes not only harm reproductive cells but also disrupt hormonal balance, making conception more challenging. Taking steps to quit can greatly improve overall reproductive outcomes.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.