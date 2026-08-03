Monsoon rain interrupting your fitness routine? Dr Pankaj Walecha explains how to stay active indoors

According to Dr Waleche, indoor workouts can provide the same health benefits as outdoor exercise when performed consistently.

In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, orthopaedic surgeon Dr Pankaj Walecha stated, “The key is to adapt your fitness routine rather than abandon it. With a little planning, staying active indoors during the rainy season is both safe and effective.”

Heavy rains, waterlogging, slippery roads, poor air quality, and increased risk of infections can discourage regular exercise. However, taking a break from physical activity for weeks can affect cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength, flexibility, and mental well-being.

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The monsoon season often disrupts outdoor fitness routines, making it difficult for people who enjoy walking, running, cycling, or outdoor sports to stay physically active.

“Simple bodyweight exercises such as squats, lunges, push-ups, planks, jumping jacks, and stair climbing can improve strength and endurance without requiring any equipment,” he stated. “Yoga and pilates are excellent choices during the monsoon as they enhance flexibility, improve posture, reduce stress, and strengthen core muscles.”

The surgeon pointed out that even a brisk walk inside the house or marching in place while watching television can help maintain daily activity levels. He recommended at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise every week for adults.

“Monsoon is also an ideal time to focus on mobility, balance, and functional fitness, which are often neglected in regular workout routines,” shared Dr Walecha. “Stretching exercises, resistance band workouts, or light strength training can improve joint health and prevent muscle stiffness caused by a more sedentary lifestyle.”

If a person has access to a treadmill, a stationary cycle, or a rowing machine, these can effectively replace outdoor cardio sessions. Online fitness classes and workout apps can also provide motivation and structure, helping individuals remain committed to their fitness goals.

Things to keep in mind while exercising in monsoon While regular exercise is important, safety precautions are equally crucial during the rainy season.

“Wear comfortable, breathable clothing, keep workout areas dry to prevent slips, and stay hydrated even if you do not feel excessively thirsty,” suggested Dr Walecha. “People with asthma, heart disease, arthritis, or other chronic medical conditions should choose exercises appropriate to their health status and consult their doctor before starting a new routine.”

Nutrition also plays an important role. As per the surgeon, one should consume a balanced diet rich in protein, seasonal fruits, vegetables, and adequate fluids to support energy levels and recovery.

“Most importantly, consistency matters more than intensity,” highlighted the surgeon. “Even 20 to 30 minutes of daily indoor exercise can help maintain physical fitness, boost immunity, improve mood, and reduce the risk of lifestyle diseases.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Pankaj Walecha, MBBS, MS, serves as the Director and Head - Robotic Knee & Minimally Invasive Hip Replacement, Sarvodaya Hospital, Sector-8, Faridabad. He has over 20 years of surgical experience.