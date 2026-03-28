Is treadmill test enough to know heart health? Neurologist shares how 55-year-old man had heart attack after passing it
A treadmill stress test highlights obstruction in the arteries; however, it does not draw attention to the vulnerable areas, according to Dr Kumar.
A treadmill stress test reveals how an individual’s heart functions during physical activity. It is a medical tool that helps physicians spot anomalies, if any, and decide on a course of treatment.
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However, the test has its limitations, and over-reliance can result in serious flaws in diagnosis, explained Dr Sudhir Kumar, MD, DM, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad. Taking to X on March 27, he shared a case study to explain how a normal treadmill test result can lull an individual into a false sense of security that can be dangerous later.
Case study of treadmill test failure
Dr Kumar recalled the case of a 55-year-old man who sought medical attention after experiencing intermittent discomfort in his chest. His local physician performed a treadmill stress test; when the results were normal, he was reassured, and no further tests were performed.
Trouble arrived six weeks later, as the man suffered an acute Myocardial Infarction (heart attack). “Coronary angiography showed significant multivessel Coronary Artery Disease (CAD),” shared the physician.
Neurologist’s reading of the situation
According to Dr Kumar, missing out on the possibility of a heart attack was not a failure of the treadmill stress test. Rather, it is the shortcoming of the healthcare professional for not understanding the limitations of the test.
“Treadmill test detects flow-limiting obstruction (in the arteries),” stated Dr Kumar, which is a late disease. The test does not detect the plaque burden on the cardiovascular system or the vulnerable plaques.
Plaque is the deposit of fat, cholesterol, and other substances within the walls of the arteries. “Most heart attacks occur due to rupture of non-obstructive plaques,” noted Dr Kumar. Therefore, even when one passes the stress test, they can remain at risk of cardiac arrest.
The bottom line, as per Dr Kumar, is that a normal stress test rules out ischemia (insufficient blood flow to tissues), but not atherosclerosis (plaque build-up in arteries).
How does a treadmill stress test work?
According to the Cleveland Clinic, the treadmill stress test typically involves the following steps:
- Vitals of the participant are taken at rest
- Patient begins walking on a treadmill
- Vitals are recorded every three minutes as the intensity of the treadmill increases
- The exercise is continued until the participant reaches or nears maximum heart rate
- It is followed by a gradual cool-down period
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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