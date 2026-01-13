Fitness coach shares 20-minute treadmill workout that actually helps burn fat without long cardio sessions

Finding time for long workouts isn’t always easy, especially with busy schedules and packed days. The good news? You don’t need marathon cardio sessions to get results. Fitness coach Hailey Zimmerman shares in her December 12 Instagram post a simple 20-minute treadmill workout routine that actually helps burn fat. (Also read: Woman who lost 70+ kg shares how understanding food patterns transformed her weight loss journey: ‘I was born with…' ) Fitness coach shares a 20-minute treadmill workout that fits into busy schedules.(Adobe Stock)

20-minute treadmill workout for fat loss

Let's take a look at it:

Warm-up: Start slow to wake up your muscles. Walk at a 3.0 speed for 3 minutes to get your heart rate up and prepare your body.

Start slow to wake up your muscles. Walk at a 3.0 speed for 3 minutes to get your heart rate up and prepare your body. Incline walk: Increase the incline to 8 and set the speed at 3.5 for 5 minutes. This phase targets your glutes and legs while boosting endurance.

Power climb: Push yourself by raising the incline to 12 and walking at a 3.0 speed for 5 minutes. This is where the intensity kicks in and calorie burn peaks.

Push yourself by raising the incline to 12 and walking at a 3.0 speed for 5 minutes. This is where the intensity kicks in and calorie burn peaks. Faster incline walk: Drop the incline to 6 and increase the speed to 3.8 for 5 minutes, keeping your heart rate elevated while improving stamina.

Drop the incline to 6 and increase the speed to 3.8 for 5 minutes, keeping your heart rate elevated while improving stamina. Cool-down: Slow things down with a 2.8 speed for 2 minutes to gradually lower your heart rate and prevent stiffness.

Who is this workout for

This workout is beginner-friendly yet challenging enough to deliver results when done consistently. You can adjust speeds and inclines based on your comfort level, but maintaining good posture and controlled breathing will help you get the most out of every minute.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.