Sobhita Dhulipala talks Indian couture, personal style as she closes Rahul Mishra's India Couture Week show | Interview

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala closed the show for the designer, concluding the evening with an immersive presentation that combined couture with a theatrical performance inspired by the divine feminine.

Rahul Mishra presented his acclaimed Devi collection – bringing his spellbinding collection show at Paris Couture Week to Delhi – and a new festive couture line at the grand finale of the FDCI initiative, India Couture Week, in collaboration with Nexxus New York. The collection explored the concept of building garments thread by thread until the embroidery resembles sculpted stone using his signature ektaarka technique.

She first appeared on the ramp in an ethereal ivory-and-champagne-toned ensemble featuring embroidered pants and a fitted bodice adorned with delicate crystal beadwork, creating the illusion of flowing jewellery. Then, on the ramp, she layered the pants with a voluminous lehenga skirt shimmering with floral motifs. She paired the look with a statement diamond choker and sleek, centre-parted hair, keeping the focus firmly on the intricate craftsmanship.

HT Lifestyle caught up with the actor to elaborate more on collaborating with Rahul Mishra, how she prepared for the runway, any beauty secrets she has borrowed from her mom and grandmothers, Indian couture, and more.

Here are the excerpts from the interview: Rahul Mishra’s creations often celebrate Indian craftsmanship while feeling globally relevant. When you wear couture like this, how does your outfit make you feel? What is your favourite detail of the outfit? Rahul Mishra’s couture always feels deeply rooted yet incredibly imaginative. There is so much emotion and artistry in every detail that wearing one of his creations feels less like putting on an outfit and more like stepping into a story. My favourite detail is the Nexxus New York x Rahul Mishra magnolia-inspired hair accessory. It feels delicate yet sculptural and beautifully extends the collection's world into the complete look.

What is the most fun thing about collaborating with Rahul Mishra? Rahul has such a distinctive visual language, but he also leaves room for the person wearing the clothes to bring something of themselves to the look. That makes the process very collaborative and instinctive. This moment is especially personal for me. It is always exciting to see how his world comes together through the clothes, styling, beauty, and the show's atmosphere.