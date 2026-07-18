Designer Gaurav Gupta on ‘Light Song’ couture collection; shares why Ananya Panday became his showstopper | Interview

Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta unveiled his latest collection – Light Song – in Mumbai on July 17. Developed over a period of six months, the collection featured over 70 looks spanning from bridal couture and cocktail dressing to occasion wear, reception dressing and menswear. Gaurav Gupta's Light Song couture showcase celebrates the balance of tradition and modernity in Indian couture.

Also Read | Ananya Panday closes Gaurav Gupta's show in modern bridal lehenga styled with diamond septum ring, dreamy undone hair

Created by a team of over 200 artisans, the collection represents more than 6,000 hours of craftsmanship. The showcase had Ananya Panday closing the collection, and even had Indian supermodel Mehr Jesia return to the runway. In fact, the designer revealed Ananya's finale look was brought to life using over 2,600 individually hand-cut three-dimensional camellia petals, hand-embroidered with 12,000 pearls and over 680 crystals.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, the designer opened up about his new couture collection, why he chose Ananya Panday as his showstopper, a silhouette that pushed his technical boundaries, his design philosophy, and how he envisions the future of his brand.