Hosting at home this monsoon? Here's how to create a warm and inviting table setting that makes every meal feel special
From earthy hues to soft candlelight, here's how to create a cosy monsoon table setting your guests will love.
There are few rituals as comforting as sharing a pot of hot tea while watching the rain. Across India, the monsoon has long been a season for slowing down, gathering around the table and lingering over conversation. The most memorable tables rarely come together overnight- they evolve over time, with pieces collected through travel, inherited across generations and chosen because they tell a story. If you are planning to host a party, Reshma Khattar Bhagat, Director at Thomas Goode India, shared a few tips to make your table inviting.
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1. Take inspiration from the season
“Rather than predictable greys and blues, look to the colours of a rain-soaked landscape. Moss green, warm ivory, burgundy and soft amber create a table that feels comforting and cocooning,” said Reshma Khattar. Introduce these tones through linen, candles and seasonal flowers, allowing handcrafted tableware and glassware to quietly take centre stage.
2. Curate the ritual of afternoon tea
According to Reshma Khattar, the finest gatherings are remembered less for abundance than for thoughtfulness. Offer guests a choice of teas, from Darjeeling and Earl Grey to masala chai, accompanied by cucumber sandwiches, warm scones, butter biscuits or seasonal fruit compotes. Choose the best ingredients you can find- a loaf from a favourite bakery, good butter or homemade preserves. Simple food, served beautifully and unhurriedly, always feels generous.
3. Let the light do the work
Monsoon light is naturally soft and atmospheric. Enhance it with candles and shaded lamps instead of bright overhead lighting. The gentle glow encourages conversation, celebrates craftsmanship and creates a table that feels welcoming rather than overly styled.
4. Bring the outdoors in
Reshma Khattar highlighted that seasonal foliage and relaxed floral arrangements echo the beauty outside without overwhelming the table. Keep centrepieces low and leave space for teapots, serving platters and shared dishes. A well-laid table should always feel lived in rather than staged.
5. Style with pieces that tell a story
Monsoon entertaining is the perfect excuse to open the cupboard and bring out cherished favourites- a tea service inherited from family, napkin rings, vintage salt and pepper shakers, crystal preserve jars or a serving piece discovered while travelling. Perhaps it’s a tin of biscuits brought back from a summer in London or a favourite family recipe served every rainy season.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More