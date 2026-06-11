From clutter-free spaces to layered lighting: 4 hotel-inspired decor ideas for a peaceful home

“The secret behind a hotel room’s calming ambience is almost never the furniture — it’s the lighting,” said Ekta. Hotels avoid sharp white overhead lights because they can feel clinical and tiring. Instead, they use layered lighting: bedside lamps, cove lights, pendant lights, floor lamps, and soft indirect illumination.

At home, you can start by simplifying your palette. Use two or three base shades and layer them through walls, upholstery, curtains, rugs, and bedding. Natural textures like wood, linen, suede, and stone add warmth without making the space feel heavy.

According to Ekta, one of the first things you notice in luxury hotel interiors is the absence of visual noise. Hotel rooms rarely use harsh or overpowering colours. Instead, they rely on soft neutrals, warm earth tones, muted greys, ivory whites, taupe, beige, and subtle wood finishes to create a relaxing atmosphere. These tones psychologically reduce stress and allow the mind to feel settled.

Have you ever wondered why hotel rooms feel calming? The moment the door closes behind you, the outside world feels quieter, lighter, and more manageable. The atmosphere feels intentional — soft lighting, crisp linens, balanced colours, uncluttered surfaces, and a sense of calm that instantly relaxes the mind. But what exactly creates this feeling? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ekta Verma, founder and interior designer at ETOS Designs, New Delhi, revealed hotel-inspired decor tricks that make spaces feel calmer, cosier and more luxurious.

To recreate this at home, think beyond a single ceiling fixture. Ekta advises adding warm LED strips behind headboards, under shelves, or inside niches. Use dimmable bedside lamps and soft wall sconces to create different moods throughout the day. Lighting should feel gentle and atmospheric, not overly bright. A warm glow instantly makes a space feel luxurious, intimate, and emotionally comforting.

3. Declutter and design with intention Hotel rooms feel peaceful because they are visually organised. Every object has a purpose. Surfaces are clean, accessories are minimal, and storage is seamlessly integrated. Modern luxury is no longer about excess; it’s about clarity.

“To bring this into your home, focus on intentional design, thereby reducing visible clutter. Use concealed storage, streamlined furniture, and curated décor pieces instead of overcrowding shelves and corners,” recommends Ekta. Leave breathing space between furniture pieces so the room feels open and effortless. A carefully styled tray, a single artwork, fresh flowers, or one sculptural accent often creates more impact than multiple decorative items competing for attention.