From size and location to changes over time: Oncologist explains when a lump needs attention
Found a new lump on your body? Oncologist Dr Amish Vora explains when you should see a doctor.
The first notice of any lump may be scary. However, one needs to understand that not all lumps are cancer. These are mostly harmless causes, such as cysts, infections, or even fat. Nevertheless, any lump that is persistent, enlarges, or has a change in texture as compared to surrounding tissues must never be taken lightly. This way, early evaluation will allow the identification of the cause and, if required, an early diagnosis of cancer. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Amish Vora, director at medical oncology, H.O.P.E Oncology, New Delhi, explains which lump changes should raise concern.
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Symptoms that require medical evaluation
According to Dr Amish, it is recommended to evaluate any lump that persists after two to four weeks, enlarges, or feels hard and not movable. Moreover, a lump that feels painless is equally alarming as one that causes pain. Additional symptoms include a change in the appearance of skin over the lump, unexpected weight loss, fatigue, fever, or swollen lymph nodes that persist. “A lump in the breast, neck, armpit, groin, or even in testicles must be evaluated, especially if there is no identifiable cause,” said Dr Amish.
The role of a medical oncologist
Dr Amish highlighted that a medical oncologist collaborates with other specialists, including surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists, to assess whether a lump is benign or malignant. Diagnostic procedures can include physical examination, use of ultrasound and MRI scans, blood tests, as well as biopsy when necessary. Though most lumps are not cancerous, proper diagnostics help to rule out the possibility of serious diseases and diagnose them in time.
Do not put off seeing a doctor
Dr Amish highlighted that avoiding a suspicious lump in hopes of it going away on its own may result in diagnostic delay. In case of a change in size or texture of a lump or additional symptoms, you should see a doctor as soon as possible.
Early diagnosis and treatment increase the chances of survival in many cases of cancer. Knowledge of your body and regular self-examination can help you save your life. If something changes, you should definitely see a doctor to make sure nothing wrong happens to you.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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