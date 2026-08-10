From size and location to changes over time: Oncologist explains when a lump needs attention

According to Dr Amish, it is recommended to evaluate any lump that persists after two to four weeks, enlarges, or feels hard and not movable. Moreover, a lump that feels painless is equally alarming as one that causes pain. Additional symptoms include a change in the appearance of skin over the lump, unexpected weight loss, fatigue, fever, or swollen lymph nodes that persist. “A lump in the breast, neck, armpit, groin, or even in testicles must be evaluated, especially if there is no identifiable cause,” said Dr Amish.

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The first notice of any lump may be scary. However, one needs to understand that not all lumps are cancer . These are mostly harmless causes, such as cysts, infections, or even fat. Nevertheless, any lump that is persistent, enlarges, or has a change in texture as compared to surrounding tissues must never be taken lightly. This way, early evaluation will allow the identification of the cause and, if required, an early diagnosis of cancer. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Amish Vora, director at medical oncology, H.O.P.E Oncology, New Delhi, explains which lump changes should raise concern.

Dr Amish highlighted that avoiding a suspicious lump in hopes of it going away on its own may result in diagnostic delay. In case of a change in size or texture of a lump or additional symptoms, you should see a doctor as soon as possible.

Dr Amish highlighted that a medical oncologist collaborates with other specialists, including surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists, to assess whether a lump is benign or malignant. Diagnostic procedures can include physical examination, use of ultrasound and MRI scans, blood tests , as well as biopsy when necessary. Though most lumps are not cancerous, proper diagnostics help to rule out the possibility of serious diseases and diagnose them in time.

Early diagnosis and treatment increase the chances of survival in many cases of cancer. Knowledge of your body and regular self-examination can help you save your life. If something changes, you should definitely see a doctor to make sure nothing wrong happens to you.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.