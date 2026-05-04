Oncoplastic surgeon shares why breast cancer is rising among younger women and the early signs we often overlook

Dr Kirti said, “In India, we have a larger younger population, which also leads to high numbers of breast cancer patients.

Breast cancer is often thought of as a disease of the elderly, and while that is true to an extent, breast cancer can develop in younger women, too. In recent times, there has been an overall increase in breast cancer rates worldwide, making it the most common cancer in women. What is somewhat alarming, though, is an increase in the breast cancer incidence rate in younger women (about 1.4 percent each year between 2012–2022) than in women over 50 (about 1 percent each year) However, in general, the breast cancer incidence is still low in young women as compared to women over 50, but this trend in data towards increasing rates is concerning. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Karishma Kirti, Breast Specialist and Oncoplastic Surgeon, Mumbai, revealed early signs that indicate cancer.

Increase in alcohol use: Alcohol can increase exposure to oestrogen and also cause DNA damage, leading to increased risk. No amount of alcohol is considered safe, as alcohol is a Group I carcinogen, and even light drinkers face some increased risk.

Rise in obesity: Sedentary lifestyle, processed food, and obesity all increase breast cancer risk. Additionally, excess body fat can alter hormonal balance and promote inflammation—both linked to breast cancer development.

Genetic factors: Inherited mutations like BRCA1 and BRCA2 play a role, especially in younger patients. Although it is important to note that most breast cancers are sporadic and not genetically linked.

Environmental exposures: Many environmental factors like air pollution and microplastics, likely influence cancer risk. The link between breast cancer and environmental exposure is under research, though, to be assessed definitively.

Lack of screening and delayed diagnosis: There is no government screening in India. There is a lack of awareness among both patients and sometimes even healthcare providers that “young women don’t get breast cancer.” Fortunately, awareness around breast cancer in young women is increasing, as is screening. More and more women are approaching doctors to know about the disease, learn self-breast examination, and take care of themselves.

Early signs to look for Dr Kirti highlighted that young women often ignore a tiny lump, a subtle ache, an irritation that comes and goes; these are the whispers your body sends long before it starts to shout.

For many women, the earliest signs of something worth attention are painless and easy to dismiss: a small, movable lump in the breast, unexpected fatigue that rest doesn't fix, changes in skin texture, unusual bleeding, or a nagging discomfort that feels too minor to mention. Busy with work, family, and the relentless pace of daily life, it's natural to push these signals aside, but that's exactly when they matter most.