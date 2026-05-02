Tom Holland reflects on quitting alcohol and how sobriety changed his life: ‘Getting in the way of my professional life’

Tom Holland gave up alcohol in January 2022 as part of a Dry January challenge – and never looked back. What began as a month-long reset gradually evolved into a long-term lifestyle shift, eventually inspiring him to launch his non-alcoholic beer and lifestyle brand, BERO. Now, the actor is opening up about how that initial decision extended far beyond January, reshaping his habits and deepening his commitment to sobriety. Tom Holland sipping a beverage from his non alcoholic beer brand Bero. (Instagram)

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The Spider-Man actor recently spoke to USA Today about his sobriety journey, reflecting on what prompted him to quit drinking. He admitted that alcohol had begun to interfere with his career and posed serious risks to his well-being. Navigating life in the public eye can be intensely demanding, he noted, and drinking only compounded that pressure rather than easing it.

How sobriety reshaped Tom Holland’s life Back in 2023, Tom Holland appeared on the Jay Shetty Podcast, where he reflected on his relationship with alcohol and the warning signs that pushed him to reconsider his habits. He admitted that the first month of quitting was far more difficult than he had anticipated, revealing that persistent cravings made him recognise he had developed an unhealthy dependence on alcohol.

Reflecting on his journey so far, including the opportunities he has embraced and the challenges he has navigated through his career, he told USA Today, “Drinking was something that was ultimately really getting in the way of my professional life. Being an actor and living your life on the big stage can be really stressful. And I think that alcohol, for me personally, really compounded that issue. And, since getting rid of the booze and feeling more like myself and waking up clear-headed every day and fresh to start the day, I just feel so much more confident in myself as who I am as a person.”

Tom Holland’s thoughts on alcohol Reflecting on Gen Z’s growing aversion to alcohol – marked by a broader shift towards mindful drinking and health-conscious choices – Holland shared his own perspective on the trend. He said, “Alcohol can be an amazing thing, but it can also be an incredibly dangerous thing. And I just love seeing that young people are turning away from booze and looking for alternatives. And it creates, I think, a safer environment, a more communal environment.”

This mindset ultimately led Tom to launch his non-alcoholic brand BERO – an option he believes would have made his early months of sobriety far easier. While he has been clear that he does not wish to impose sobriety on anyone, he acknowledges that, as a public figure with a large base of young, superhero fans, he hopes to set a positive example – showing that a fulfilling life does not have to revolve around alcohol.

His personal choice, he added, has had a ripple effect on those around him. The 29-year-old actor shared that his sobriety has even encouraged his friends to cut back on drinking, allowing them to be more present and fully enjoy the moment. He also appreciates the everyday benefits – waking up clear-headed instead of groggy and hungover – and credits the shift with improving his overall quality of life.