Kangana Ranaut clarifies ‘gutter generation’ remark amid backlash: ‘Kya aap apne beti ko aisa sikhayenge?’

She added, “Excuse me? Kya aap apne beti ko aisa sikhayenge? Discipline mein rehna koi choice nahi hai! Agar aapko samaj mein rehna hai toh samvidhaan ke hisaab se chalna padega. Aapki aazadi waha khatam hoti hain jaha mera naak aur kaan shuru hote hain (Will you teach this to your daughters? It is not a choice to stay disciplined. If you want to stay in society, then you have to follow the constitution. Your freedom stops at my nose and ears).”

Kangana said that the media is ganging up on her and did not show how she congratulated the Skyroot programme and also wished the best for the NEET examinees. But for a few followers and comments, these channels have shown her remarks, and some feminists are also questioning why women should have the ‘burden of dignity.’

Kangana made a reel for her ‘media friends’ and went on to say, “Hum log nahi chahte hai ki hamare ghar ke bachcho ko koi ashleel sabdo se ye sexualise kar de. Ghar ke buzurgo ke saamne sharmindagi mehsoos ho. Hum iss tarah ka behaviour accept nahi karte hain aur usko normalise nahi hone denge (We do not want our kids to use these vulgar words and get sexualised. It will bring shame. We don't accept this kind of behaviour and won't normalise it).”

‘Kisi ki feelings hurt nahi kar sakte hai’ Kangana added that just because someone does not know her family members well does not give them the right to verbally abuse and call them slurs. “PM ko exam buddy kehte hain bachche. Koi unko leader, dost, parivaar, koi unko bhagwaan maanta hai. Kisi ki feelings hurt nahi kar sakte hai. Ye koi cool banna nahi hai. Ye ek basic civic sense hai aur agar apko nahi aati hai toh sikhna padega (People call our PM exam buddy. Some consider him a friend, a leader and even their God. This is basic civic sense, and you need to learn it).”

The actor urged people not to be influenced by the ‘feminazi’ and ruin their lives. “Iss bhaundepan ko sirf aap apne kamre mein display kar sakte hai. Bahar jakar aapko maryada mein rehna padega… Aap ka andhakaar wali zindagi ho jayegi (This rubbish can be displayed indoors only. Outside, you will have to stay within limits or else the future will be dark).”

She concluded, saying that science tells us that human life is based on evolution, but the feminazi is bent on influencing animalistic tendencies, which can only lead to jail. Kangana shared that she only hopes that people also evolve rather than regress further, and wished everyone on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

Kangana's comments on protests Earlier, Kangana had slammed the Gen Z protests. Kangana wrote, “Never in my life, I have seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing, the way they speak and the kind of language they are using. Never in my life have I seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once.”

Her remarks came after Delhi Police directed multiple social media platforms to remove posts and videos containing offensive and abusive remarks against Modi. The posts were allegedly uploaded during the student protests at Jantar Mantar after the police crackdown during the July 20 Chalo Sansad march.