‘Filth, garbage’: Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘puke inducing’ Gen Z protest videos from Jantar Mantar

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters were “filth, garbage and ugliness in one place,” BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said on Monday. The actor-politician, in a series of Instagram Stories, criticised videos of the student demonstrations at Jantar Mantar and said they were “puke inducing”. Kangana Ranaut had rejected demands for the removal of ministers and officials. (ANI)

“Never in my life I have seen so much ugliness in one place, these reels from Gen Z protests are puke inducing. The way they speak and the kind of language they are using, never in my life I have seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once,” she wrote.

“Ewww, who is birthing and raising them?” Ranaut also questioned protesting Gen Z students' bringing up.

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Calling India “a place of diversely beautiful people, draped in elegance and rooted in cultural sophistication”, she said, “You call yourself cockroaches and look/behave like them as well... there is no paradox or juxtaposition there, just simply subjecting the world to your filth, garbage and ugliness. I am scarred from these reels, need some healing, digital detox.”

In another Instagram Story, the BJP MP claimed that “sixty metric tonnes of waste” had been left behind by CJP protesters at Jantar Mantar after the demonstration.