From the first sit-in to the final breakthrough: A blow-by-blow account of CJP's Jantar Mantar protests

What began as a small protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar soon grew into a nationwide movement, with the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 36-day agitation drawing lakhs of supporters, sparking demonstrations across several cities and ultimately culminating in Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. The movement intensified on June 28, when activist Sonam Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike at the protest site in support of the agitation. (PTI)

From the launch of a five-point reform agenda and Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike to the 'Chalo Sansad' march and negotiations with the Centre, here is how the movement unfolded.

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June 6: The agitation began on June 6, when the CJP held its first protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

June 11: Five days later, on June 11, the CJP released a five-point manifesto, outlining its proposed reforms for India's education sector.

June 20: With its demands remaining unmet, the organisation escalated its protest on June 20, launching a round-the-clock indefinite sit-in at Jantar Mantar.

June 28: The movement intensified on June 28, when activist Sonam Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike at the protest site in support of the agitation.

Over the following weeks, the protest gathered momentum as more supporters joined the sit-in in Delhi and demonstrations spread to several other cities.

July 18: After nearly three weeks on hunger strike, Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18 as his health deteriorated. Police said the move was carried out in compliance with court orders.