Did BJP remove youth wing leader Manika Rana over joining CJP protest? What she said

Manika Rana, former president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) unit in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, on Monday said she was removed from her post but not for participating in the Cockroach Janta Party protest. Former President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Manika Rana. (Screengrab/X/ANI)

Her comments come after reports alleged that she was removed from her post following her participation in the protest that sought the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET paper leak.

Rana said that she was not expelled from the post, instead she was relieved of it a few months ago, adding that she still is a part of the party.

“A protest was taking place at Jantar Mantar regarding the NEET paper leak and to voice demands for the students who lost their lives; I went to participate in that protest. The reports circulating about my expulsion from the party are incorrect. I was not expelled; I was relieved of my post, a process that took place back in April or May.... I remain part of the party,” she told news agency ANI.

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‘Our demands have been met’ Rana further said that she is happy that all demands of the Cockroach Janta Party have been met.

“I went to participate in that protest... Our demands regarding this protest have now been met, and we are very happy about that,” she added.

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Dharmendra Pradhan resigned Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan tendered his resignation on July 25 following a 35-day protest led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke. Party spokespersons and protesters from across the country continued their protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

The agitation gathered momentum after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was allegedly removed from the protest site and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, and following the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march, during which police allegedly resorted to lathicharge and tear gas.

Pradhan's resignation was celebrated with jubilation as Dipke, party spokespersons, volunteers and supporters were seen dancing, singing songs and raising slogans at Jantar Mantar.

‘CJP warns of continued protest if…’ The outfit on Monday warned the government that it will be forced to launch another protest if all FIRs against student protestors are not withdrawn – one of the CJP's key demands.

In a new message after the protests were called off, spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka called on the government, particularly union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, to ensure no charges are filed against protestors.

"We demand that all the FIRs against the protestors be immediately withdrawn, students be released and no future FIRs be filed (in line with our agreement) by Delhi police / Central investigative agencies / Police in BJP-allied states, FAILING WHICH WE WILL BE FORCED TO SIT ON PROTEST AGAIN," Ranka wrote on X.

Addressing reports that students and other protestors were being targeted, detained, or arrested, spokesperson Saurav Das said, “The CJP continues to closely monitor the situation and expects the Government of India and all BJP/NDA state governments to act with utmost urgency, responsibility, and good faith that the present circumstances demand.”

The Cockroach Janta Party student protest drew nationwide attention, particularly in New Delhi, and saw participation from thousands of supporters, including political figures, actors and other eminent personalities.