New Delhi, The All India Students' Association on Tuesday alleged that the Delhi Police used excessive force against students during the 'Sansad Chalo' march a day earlier, and demanded action against those responsible. AISA alleges police brutality during 'Sansad Chalo' march, demands action

Addressing a press conference at the Press Club of India, AISA leaders and students who participated in Monday's protest reiterated their call for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and alleged that peaceful demonstrators were lathi-charged and assaulted by police while attempting to march towards Parliament.

The protest on Monday had been organised following a call by the Cockroach Janta Party , with students demanding accountability over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination and seeking Pradhan's resignation.

AISA All India President Neha, who had ended her 23-day hunger strike on Monday, said the police action reflected the government's unwillingness to listen to students' concerns.

"Instead of responding to the issues of students, the government responded with barricades and lathis. Students marched peacefully to raise questions about education and employment, but were met with violence," she alleged.

She reiterated the organisation's demand for the resignation of the Union education minister, saying the protest movement would continue.

Students who addressed the press conference alleged that police personnel assaulted protesters, dragged demonstrators and used force while dispersing the gathering.

AISA claimed that several activists sustained injuries during the police action.

According to the organisation, Rovin, a Delhi University office-bearer of AISA, suffered a fracture in his left arm along with other injuries.

The student body also alleged that several activists sustained injuries to their necks, backs, arms and legs, while another student suffered a shoulder dislocation.

On Monday, Delhi Police had stopped protesters at multiple points through heavy barricading as they attempted to march towards Parliament.

The protest continued on Tuesday as hundreds gathered at the Jantar Mantar to continue the movement.

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