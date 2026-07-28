Odisha: Deep depression leads to heavy rains as Baleshwar records 246mm rainfall
The deep depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-North Odisha coasts has triggered heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of Odisha
Heavy rainfall affected Odisha on Tuesday as a deep depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal continued to dump torrential rain across the state’s northern and coastal regions.
Baleshwar recorded 246.6 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, one of the highest totals in the state, prompting district authorities to intensify drainage operations and keep emergency teams on standby.
Officials said all government, government-aided and private schools, from primary to higher secondary level, along with Anganwadi centres, would remain closed in Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur and Kendujhar districts as a precaution.
The deep depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-North Odisha coasts has triggered heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of Odisha, with weather authorities warning of continued precipitation.
In Baleshwar town, incessant rain submerged several low-lying neighbourhoods, disrupting normal life and affecting vehicular movement on major roads and intersections.
Also Read: Schools shut in 3 Odisha districts amid heavy rain warning; IMD issues ‘red alert’
The district administration deployed teams to drain out accumulated water, while fire services personnel remained on standby to evacuate residents to safer locations if the situation deteriorated.
Rainfall records showed the intensity of the weather system over the past three days. Balasore district received 405mm of rain on July 26, followed by 354mm on July 27. By Tuesday morning, the district had recorded another 173.1mm, while Balasore town alone received 204mm.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.Read More