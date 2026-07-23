PMC fills 1,134 potholes in two weeks; 54 still remain

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) filled 1,134 potholes across the city between July 7 and 21, leaving 54 potholes pending repairs as civic teams intensified monsoon road maintenance across all ward offices. The remaining 54 potholes are yet to be repaired, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to data released by the PMC road department, 1,188 potholes were officially reported during the two-week period. Of these, 1,134 were repaired through coordinated action by zonal offices; taking the overall repair rate to 99.5%. The remaining 54 potholes are yet to be repaired, said officials.

The civic body used a combination of methods depending on weather conditions and road surface/s. Around 634 square feet of potholes were repaired using cold mix; while 2,088 square feet were repaired using hot mix material. Another 817 square feet of damaged stretches were restored using gravel and GSB (granular sub-base) material; whereas 62 square feet were repaired using paver blocks. The PMC also identified 162 waterlogging spots, where drainage measures were taken to prevent further damage to roads.

The Kondhwa-Undri ward office reported the highest number of potholes at 388; followed by Wanowrie-Ramtekdi at 194; and Hadapsar-Manjri at 127. Most of the potholes reported in these wards have already been repaired, according to civic data.

Rajesh Bankar, head of the PMC road department, said that the monsoon repair drive will continue across the city. “Road inspection and pothole repairs are being carried out daily by all ward offices. These potholes include the ones complained about as well as those identified by the team. The remaining potholes will also be repaired at the earliest, depending on rain and accessibility,” he said.

PMC officials said that field inspections are underway and additional repair teams have been deployed to respond to complaints received during the ongoing monsoon season. According to the civic road asset management system (RAMS) 2024-25 survey; the city has more than 2,280 km of roads, with Nagar road-Vadgaonsheri (411.03 km); Hadapsar-Mundhwa (376.5 km); and Aundh-Baner (172.04 km) emerging as the wards with the largest road networks. The survey also found that concrete roads account for 1,115.05 km; followed by 918.44 km of bituminous roads; indicating a gradual shift towards rigid pavements across the city.

The survey classified roads by width and surface type to help the PMC prioritise maintenance and future road works. It also showed that nearly 944 km of roads are between 3 and 6 metres wide; while roads wider than 45 metres account for only about 14 km of the city’s road network.