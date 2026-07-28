MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List Live: Round 1 list to be out soon at fe2026.mahacet.org
MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List Live: Round 1 final merit list will be released soon on the official website. Follow the blog for latest updates on merit list, direct link and more.
MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List Live: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has delayed the release of the MHT CET 2026 final merit list. The final merit lists for Maharashtra State/All India Candidates were scheduled to be released on July 27, 2026, which has been delayed. The new date of the release of the final merit list has not been announced by the Cell yet. When released, candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can find the direct link through the official website of the State Cell at fe2026.mahacet.org....Read More
The provisional category-wise seats (seat matrix) for CAP Round 1 have been released.
The CAP Round 1 provisional allotment list will be out on August 2, 2026. Candidates who will be offered seats can accept it and verify it from August 3 to August 5, 2026.
Candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first preference in Round I (auto-freeze) shall pay the seat acceptance fee by online mode through their login, and Such candidates shall not be eligible for participation in subsequent Rounds.
Follow the blog for the latest updates on the merit list, direct link and more.
MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List Live: How to check merit list?
Visit the official website of State Cell at fe2026.mahacet.org.
Click on MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your merit list will be displayed.
Check the merit list and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List Live: About payment of fee
MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List Live: Candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first preference in Round I (auto-freeze) shall pay the seat acceptance fee by online mode through their login, and Such candidates shall not be eligible for participation in subsequent Rounds.
MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List Live: Seats acceptance link to be activated on August 3
MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List Live: Candidates who will be offered seats can accept it and verify it from August 3 to August 5, 2026.
MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List Live: Allotment list to be out on Sunday
MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List Live: The CAP Round 1 provisional allotment list will be out on August 2, 2026.
MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List Live: Provisional category-wise seats out
MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List Live: The provisional category-wise seats (seat matrix) for CAP Round 1 have been released.
MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List Live: New date to be out soon
MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List Live: The new date of the release of the final merit list has not been announced by the Cell yet.
MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List Live: Previous result date
MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List Live: The final merit lists for Maharashtra State/All India Candidates were scheduled to be released on July 27, 2026, which has been delayed.
MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List Live: Where to check lists?
MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List Live: When released, candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can find the direct link through the official website of the State Cell at fe2026.mahacet.org.
MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List Live: Date and time
MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List Live: The date and time of announcement of merit list has been changed. The exact date has not been shared yet.