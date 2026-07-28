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MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List Live: Round 1 list to be out soon at fe2026.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List Live: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has delayed the release of the MHT CET 2026 final merit list. The final merit lists for Maharashtra State/All India Candidates were scheduled to be released on July 27, 2026, which has been delayed. The new date of the release of the final merit list has not been announced by the Cell yet. When released, candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can find the direct link through the official website of the State Cell at fe2026.mahacet.org. The provisional category-wise seats (seat matrix) for CAP Round 1 have been released. The CAP Round 1 provisional allotment list will be out on August 2, 2026. Candidates who will be offered seats can accept it and verify it from August 3 to August 5, 2026. Candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first preference in Round I (auto-freeze) shall pay the seat acceptance fee by online mode through their login, and Such candidates shall not be eligible for participation in subsequent Rounds. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the merit list, direct link and more. ...Read More

The provisional category-wise seats (seat matrix) for CAP Round 1 have been released. The CAP Round 1 provisional allotment list will be out on August 2, 2026. Candidates who will be offered seats can accept it and verify it from August 3 to August 5, 2026. Candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first preference in Round I (auto-freeze) shall pay the seat acceptance fee by online mode through their login, and Such candidates shall not be eligible for participation in subsequent Rounds. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the merit list, direct link and more.