Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registration process for Bihar STET 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test can find the direct link on the official website of BSEB at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in. Bihar STET 2026: Registration begins at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in, direct link to apply here (Pexels/Representational Image)

For Paper 1 of the Bihar STET, a graduation degree with at least 50% marks in the relevant subject and a B.Ed. are required. This paper is for teaching positions in grades 9th and 10th.

UGC NET Exam 2026: 3 papers to be reconducted in September, check schedule here

For Paper 2, a master's degree in the relevant subject along with a B.Ed. qualification is the educational qualification to apply. This paper is for teaching positions in grades 11th and 12th. A separate provision applies to B.Ed. in Computer Science. Candidates from SC, ST, EBC, BC, and the disabled category are given a 5% relaxation in the educational qualifications.

Direct link to apply for Bihar STET 2026

Bihar STET 2026: How to apply To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of the Bihar Board at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.

2. Click on the Bihar STET 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once done, log in to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026 released at upsc.gov.in, direct link to download here

The application fee is ₹960/- for Paper I or Paper II if belonging to Unreserved/ EWS/ OBC category and ₹760/- if belonging to SC/ST/PwBD category. The application fee to apply for both papers- paper I and paper II is ₹1440/- for Unreserved/ EWS/ OBC category and ₹1140/- if belonging to SC/ST/PwBD category. The payment can be done through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.