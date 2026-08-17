The National Testing Agency, NTA, has decided to reconduct 3 papers of the UGC NET Exam 2026. The 3 subjects, namely English, Commerce, and Sociology, will be re-conducted in September 2026. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET Exam 2026: 3 papers to be reconducted in September, check schedule here (Hindustan Times)

Why will NTA reconduct the exam for 3 papers? As per the official notice, NTA had received several complaints on multiple errors in three papers- English, Commerce and Sociology.

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Accordingly, NTA formed a committee to enquire into and look into these errors. The Committee found that the three papers had many factual, typographical, and translation errors, including misspelt names of prominent scholars, garbled book titles, errors in the stem wording of questions, grammatical errors, gender and number agreement errors, punctuation mistakes, and non-standard coined terms for established concepts, as well as repetition of a significant number of questions previously administered. The Committee recommended that, in the interest of holding a fair and error-free examination, these three papers should be re-conducted.

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UGC NET Exam 2026: Schedule here The re-exam will be held in September 2026. The English and Commerce paper will be held on September 9, 2026. English will be held in the first shift- from 9 am to 12 noon, and Commerce will be held in the second shift- from 3 pm to 6 pm. The sociology paper will be held on September 10 from 9 am to 12 noon.

Further details of the city, centre, and admit card details will be notified separately on the official website. No additional examination fee will be charged from the candidates of these three subjects for the re-conduct.

Meanwhile, the UGC NET Answer Key 2026 was released on August 16, 2026. The objection window will close on August 18, 2026.

Challenges submitted by candidates will be verified by the designated subject-matter experts. Where a challenge is found correct on merit, the provisional answer key will be revised, and the responses will be evaluated against the revised final answer key for the purpose of preparing and declaring the result.

The results for the 84 subjects for which the Answer Key Challenge was issued earlier today will be declared as per the schedule. Allocation of JRF seats and issuance of e-certificates for eligibility for Assistant Professor and for admission to PhD for these 84 subjects will not be delayed due to the re-conduct of the examination for the three subjects. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.

Official Notice Here