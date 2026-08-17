Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026. Candidates who will appear for the UPSC Civil Services Main examination can download the admit card through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026 released at upsc.gov.in, direct link to download here (HT)

Civil Services (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts noted in the Detailed Notification.

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UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026: About the exam The UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2026 will be held on August 21, 22, 23, 29 and 30, 2026. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The Civil Services (Main) Examination will consist of a Written Examination and an Interview/Personality Test. The Written Examination will consist of 9 papers of conventional essay type in the subjects set out in sub-section (B) of Section-II out of which two papers will be of qualifying in nature.

Candidates who obtain such minimum qualifying marks in the written part of the Civil Services (Main) Examination as may be fixed by the Commission at their discretion, shall be summoned by them for an Interview/Personality Test.

Direct link to download UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026

UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026: How to download Candidates who will appear for the main exam can download their admit card by following the steps below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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If a candidate does not receive his/her e-Admit Card or any other communication regarding his/her candidature for the examination on the last working day of the preceding week of the date of examination, he/she should at once contact the Commission. Information in this regard can also be obtained from the Facilitation Counter located in the Commission’s Office, either in person or over the phone via Helpdesk no. 011-24041001. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.