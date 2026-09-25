State Bank of India offers free online courses on AI, Marketing, Personal Branding, Finance and more
SBI is offering free online courses on various topics which include AI, Marketing, Branding, E-Commerce, Finance and more. Check them out.
Students looking to build job-ready skills beyond their regular classroom lessons can now explore free online courses from State Bank of India on edX.
The courses cover emerging areas such as AI and generative AI, behavioural finance, personal branding, content marketing, leadership, financial services and international trade, giving learners an opportunity to explore industry-focused subjects at their own pace.
All the courses mentioned below are designed around SBI’s extensive training experience, with the bank stating that its learning ecosystem includes 400+ practising bankers, six specialised training institutes and a repository of more than 25,000 e-lessons, case studies, articles and videos.
Check free courses
Check the list of free courses here:
- AI and Generative AI for Business Automation: This course empowers business professionals, managers, and entrepreneurs to use AI and Generative AI to automate workflows, enhance decision-making, and improve productivity—without requiring technical or coding skills. Through practical examples and real-world use cases, learners gain hands-on insights into applying AI responsibly across business functions.
- Applications of Agentic AI in Banking: This course is designed to help candidates understand these changes in a simple and practical way. The registration process will begin today, September 25 and will end on March 31, 2027.
- Content Marketing Strategy: This course will include an introduction to content marketing, the digital marketing ecosystem, content marketing tools, etc. The course aims to equip learners with the necessary skills and ideas for creating, promoting and optimising content in the digital medium to attract, engage and retain loyal customers.
- Personal Branding: The course begins on September 25 and will end on December 30, 2026. Through this course, students will know the similarities and differences between a brand and a personal brand, why personal branding is necessary, essential skills for personal branding, and building on a personal brand, among others.
- Agri E-Commerce: From Farm to Global Market: This course explores the transformative role of e-commerce platforms in connecting agricultural producers with global consumers and markets. Participants will explore how online platforms enable farmers, cooperatives, and Agri-entrepreneurs to reach wider audiences, ensure fairer pricing, and leverage global demand.
- Introduction to Behavioural Finance: This course will start with an introduction to the basics of behavioural finance and how it impacts financial markets. The most common self-deception biases, cognitive biases, and emotional biases will then be discussed at length with appropriate examples and real-life case studies.
On edX, SBI’s courses are aimed at career-oriented learners and can be audited for free, while students can opt for a verified certificate for a fee.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More