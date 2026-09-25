Students looking to build job-ready skills beyond their regular classroom lessons can now explore free online courses from State Bank of India on edX. State Bank of India offers free online courses on AI, Marketing, Personal Branding, Finance and more

The courses cover emerging areas such as AI and generative AI, behavioural finance, personal branding, content marketing, leadership, financial services and international trade, giving learners an opportunity to explore industry-focused subjects at their own pace.

All the courses mentioned below are designed around SBI’s extensive training experience, with the bank stating that its learning ecosystem includes 400+ practising bankers, six specialised training institutes and a repository of more than 25,000 e-lessons, case studies, articles and videos.

Check free courses Check the list of free courses here: