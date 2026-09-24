IIT-Bombay reschedules mid-semester exams amid suicide probe uproar

IIT Bombay has postponed its mid-semester examinations scheduled for September 26 and 27 to October 10 and 11 amid an ongoing probe into the death of second year BTech student. Students hold candles in memory of the second-year IIT Bombay student who died by suicide. (Satish Bate/ HT Photo)

The student was found dead in his hostel room on September 18 after he was allegedly caught by a faculty member using his smartphone during a mid-semester examination. His parents have since alleged caste-based discrimination and a probe has been initiated into the matter.

Also read: Parents of IIT Bombay student who died by suicide go on hunger strike, call for action against his 'tormentors'

Mid-semester exams rescheduled A notice issued by the institute on Thursday said the mid-semester examinations scheduled for September 26 and 27 to October 10 and 11 had been postponed. The examinations are scheduled to be conducted as per the timetable originally issued by the Dean. The same schedule will be followed on the rescheduled dates as well.

The additional time will be utilised by a newly constituted committee to consult with student representatives and draw up a revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for invigilation during exams.

Also read: 10-member IIT-Bombay committee begins probe into student’s alleged suicide

The committee, comprising equal student body representation, is expected to come up with a detailed, more student-friendly approach for invigilators to deal with suspected academic misconduct during examinations. This would include step-by-step instructions for faculty members' response to such situations along with a clear procedural protocol.

Additionally, the revised rules will be placed before the IIT Bombay Senate for formal approval before being implemented.

Student protests demand action On-campus student protests erupted soon after the discovery of the student's death as demands for adequate addressal of concerns raised by his alleged suicide emerged.

The student's parents alleged caste-based discrimination and use of slurs against him by Professor Satyanarayana Doolla, acting under the direction of institute Director Shireesh Kedare.

Also read: IIT Bombay student suicide: Police talk to friends, students; ask about alleged 'casteist slurs' used

The victims' parents have demanded arrest of Professor Doolla as well as Director Kedare, as HT Previously reported. Professor Doolla has since been removed as the Dean of Administrative Affairs and been charged with abetment to suicide and alleged discrimination on the basis of caste.

IIT branches' faculty in Delhi and Madras, however, have publicly come out in his support, arguing that he was “simply discharging his duties”. The issue of Professor Doolla's suspension remains a contentious point within IIT students as well.

Additionally, a 10-member committee appointed by the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) has started probing the case. The committee, headed by Prof Ramesh Venkateswaran (chairman of the Board of Governors at IIT-Palakkad), has been asked to submit its report within a week.

Apart from Prof Venkateswaran, the 10-member committee also includes faculty members, students, an administrator, a former vigilance officer and a psychiatrist.