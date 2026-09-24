The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the ICAI CA January Exam 2027 Datesheet. The timetable has been released for foundation and intermediate courses. Candidates who want to appear for the exam can check the schedule on the official website of ICAI at icai.org. ICAI CA January Exam 2027 Datesheet: Foundation, Intermediate course exam dates out at icai.org, check schedule

As per the schedule, the intermediate course examination will be held on January 2, 4 and 6 for Group I and on January 8, 10 and 12 for Group II. All the inter papers will be held in single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm.

SSC Steno Answer Key 2026 released at ssc.gov.in, raise objections till September 26

The foundation course exam will be held on January 3, 5, 7 and 9, 2026. Paper I and 2 will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm and Paper 3 and 4 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The January 2027 Examinations will be held at 3 (Three) overseas examination cities- Bahrain, Dubai and Kathmandu. The Examination commencement timing at Dubai Centre will be 12.30 PM i.e., Dubai local time corresponding / equivalent to 2 PM (IST). The Examination commencement timing at Bahrain Centre will be 11.30 AM i.e., Bahrain local time corresponding / equivalent to 2 PM (IST). The Examination commencement timing at Kathmandu (Nepal) Centre will be 2.15 PM Nepal local time corresponding / equivalent to 2 PM (IST).

IIT JAM 2027: Registration date extended till October 19, apply at jam.iitkgp.ac.in

The registration process to appear for the examination will begin on November 3 and will end on November 16, 2026.

The examination fee for intermediate course is ₹1500/- for single group and ₹2700/- for both groups. The exam fee for foundation course is ₹1500/-. Examination fee can be remitted online by using VISA or MASTER or MAESTRO Credit / Debit Card / Rupay Card / Net Banking / Bhim UPI.

ICAI CA January Exam 2027: How to register To apply for the exam, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org. Click on ICAI CA January Exam 2027 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.

Examination schedule