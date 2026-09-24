India vs South Korea Live score, Asian Games Hockey: Harmanpreet Singh's side face first real test in Aichi-Nagoya
India vs South Korea Live score, Asian Games Hockey: Follow latest updates from Aichi-Nagoya as India look to maintain unbeaten run
- 2 Mins agoThe Indian team is here!!
- 11 Mins agoRecent head to head record
- 15 Mins agoIndia look to break the jinx
- 21 Mins agoHow has India's men's hockey team fared so far in this Asian Games
- 24 Mins agoHello and welcome!
India vs South Korea Live score, Asian Games Hockey: Harmanpreet Singh's side got off to a stellar start in Aichi-Nagoya, scoring 29 goals and conceding just twice across the first two games in Pool A. India beat Indonesia 13-1 and then thrashed Sri Lanka 16-1. But they face their first real test against South Korea, who also won both their opening matches - against Bangladesh (5-0) and Indonesia (5-0)....Read More
The Indian team is here!!
The Indian team have arrived at the venue for their upcoming match against South Korea. The contest is half an hour away. Stay tuned as we bring you the live coverage for the same.
Recent head to head record
Since 2019, the Indian men's team has played South Korea nine times, of which India has won six, with three draws. India head into the Asian Games Pool A contest as the clear favourites, but it will all come down to who is better on the day.
India look to continue dominance
India have not lost to South Korea since the 2019 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, when the latter won on penalties. Harmanpreet Singh and co will aim to continue the winning juggernaut in the Asian Games and roll on with the momentum.
How has India's men's hockey team fared so far in this Asian Games
India scored 29 goals in their first two games and conceded just twice to stand right at the top of Pool A in men's hockey at this Asian Games
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Pool A fixture between India and South Korea. Stay tuned for more updates!