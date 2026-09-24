CM flying squad busts Faridabad workshop over alleged armouring of cars
Police recovered two Toyota Fortuners and two Mahindra Scorpios during the raid, with three allegedly being modified to be “bullet proof”
The Chief Minister’s flying squad busted a workshop in Tigaon, Faridabad, where cars were allegedly being made bullet-proof without a licence, police said on Wednesday.
Two Toyota Fortuners, including one from Chandigarh, and two Mahindra Scorpios were recovered during Tuesday’s raid. Police said work was being done on one Fortuner to restore it to normal condition at its owner’s request, while the other three were being converted to protect their occupants.
Police said the vehicles belonged to businessmen, realtors and people with political connections who had either received death or extortion threats or had a family member murdered.
Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said the workshop had been operating for two months. “He has changed multiple locations in Faridabad over the last few years and has 13 years’ expertise in bullet-proofing vehicles. He claimed to have worked privately in Dubai and for the Indian Army too, which we are verifying,” he said.
Yadav said the operator claimed the work was legal and authorised but initially could not provide documents. His lawyer submitted documents on Wednesday, which police are verifying.
Police are tracing the vehicle owners to verify their threat perceptions and examining vehicles previously modified at the workshop to determine whether any are being used by criminals or gangsters.
Inspector Bhagat Singh, CM flying squad, said pre-cut bullet-proof glass, thick metal sheets and other protective equipment were seized.
Singh said the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) licenses such workshops and police were verifying whether suppliers were authorised. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Union ministry of commerce and industry, licenses the setting up of such facilities, followed by MHA approval and ballistic compliance. Individuals seeking an armoured vehicle also require an MHA NOC. All modifications must comply with Central Motor Vehicle Rules and receive final approval from the Regional Transport Office.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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