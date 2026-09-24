HVPNL floats tender to shift power equipment for Gurugram Sec 33 Metro depot
The work will involve shifting two 66kV bays, a capacitor bank and related equipment at HVPNL’s Sector 33 substation within 150 days.
The Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) has floated a tender to shift two 66 kilovolt (kV) power line bays, a capacitor bank and associated equipment at its Sector 33 substation to vacate around 300 square-metres of land required for the proposed Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) metro depot.
A senior HVPNL official said the work is estimated to cost ₹37 lakh and will be completed within 150 days of the work order being issued. “The work will have to be completed in 150 days from the day of issue of the work order. The metro corporation requires the land for construction of the metro depot, and as per directions of the government, the land will be transferred to GMRL,” the official said, asking not to be named.
GMRL plans to construct a metro depot on 47 acres in Sector 33. HSVP will transfer the land to GMRL on permanent lease at a nominal rent of ₹1 per sq metre, with the monthly rent estimated at around ₹1.90 lakh, officials told HT.
HSVP has stipulated that it be allotted adequate space in the proposed metro bhawan and be given ownership of half of the building, officials aware of the development said.
GMRL had floated a ₹409 crore tender for the depot on June 16. The opening deadline was extended from July 22 to August 5. HSVP has also demolished 61 shops in the marble market and relocated it, officials said.
A senior GMRL official said the depot tender is under the perusal of higher authorities in Chandigarh. “The metro depot tender is likely to be floated within a month,” he said, requesting anonymity.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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