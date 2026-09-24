HVPNL floats tender to shift power equipment for Gurugram Sec 33 Metro depot

The Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) has floated a tender to shift two 66 kilovolt (kV) power line bays, a capacitor bank and associated equipment at its Sector 33 substation to vacate around 300 square-metres of land required for the proposed Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) metro depot. GMRL requires about 300 sqm from the substation site, while the proposed depot will come up on a 47-acre plot in Sector 33. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

A senior HVPNL official said the work is estimated to cost ₹37 lakh and will be completed within 150 days of the work order being issued. “The work will have to be completed in 150 days from the day of issue of the work order. The metro corporation requires the land for construction of the metro depot, and as per directions of the government, the land will be transferred to GMRL,” the official said, asking not to be named.

GMRL plans to construct a metro depot on 47 acres in Sector 33. HSVP will transfer the land to GMRL on permanent lease at a nominal rent of ₹1 per sq metre, with the monthly rent estimated at around ₹1.90 lakh, officials told HT.

HSVP has stipulated that it be allotted adequate space in the proposed metro bhawan and be given ownership of half of the building, officials aware of the development said.

GMRL had floated a ₹409 crore tender for the depot on June 16. The opening deadline was extended from July 22 to August 5. HSVP has also demolished 61 shops in the marble market and relocated it, officials said.

A senior GMRL official said the depot tender is under the perusal of higher authorities in Chandigarh. “The metro depot tender is likely to be floated within a month,” he said, requesting anonymity.