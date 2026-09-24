Gurugram: Man held for bludgeoning wife to death with rod
Police said the accused returned home around 1pm and found the man with his wife inside their rented home in Dharam Colony
A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly bludgeoning his wife to death with a metal rod after finding her with another man inside their bedroom in Palam Vihar on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old woman was found lying in a pool of blood at the couple’s rented accommodation in Dharam Colony, Palam Vihar. Police said she was rushed to a private hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
Police said the accused allegedly assaulted the man he found with his wife, but he managed to flee. The accused then repeatedly hit his wife on the head with a metal rod before fleeing the house, investigators said.
Police said the accused, a cab operator in Gurugram and Delhi, was arrested while allegedly trying to escape to Uttar Pradesh. The couple, who were from Bihar and Bareilly, respectively, had been living in the rented accommodation for the last four years.
According to investigators, the accused suspected that his wife was having an affair but had no proof. A senior police officer said he had left home as part of his daily routine but returned suddenly around 1pm on Tuesday and found the man with his wife.
Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the accused hit the woman multiple times on the head with a rod, causing severe injuries and bleeding. The house owner alerted police after finding the woman injured following a brawl at the house. The accused was arrested about two hours after the incident was reported, police said.
An FIR was registered against the accused on the house owner’s complaint under section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Palam Vihar police station. Police said they were awaiting the woman’s family from Bihar, after which her body will be handed over following an autopsy.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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