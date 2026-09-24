DTC cancels weekly offs for drivers, conductors ahead of Sept 28 strike call

The union has sought implementation of the basic dearness allowance (DA) structure for contractual employees and absorption of private drivers into the DTC payroll. Depot managers have, meanwhile, informed that all drivers and conductors that no leaves will be allowed between September 24 and 30.

The decision comes amid an ongoing agitation by contractual DTC drivers and a warning by the Karamchari Ekta Union that workers could intensify the protest with a complete “stop-work” agitation on September 28 if their demands are not addressed.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has cancelled all weekly offs of its drivers and conductors ahead of a fresh call by contractual workers for a mega strike on September 28, as the corporation stepped up measures to ensure that bus services are not disrupted.

Why are the DTC drivers striking and what are their demands?

Why are the DTC drivers striking and what are their demands?

What actions has DTC taken ahead of the strike on September 28?

What actions has DTC taken ahead of the strike on September 28?

The corporation has also begun taking disciplinary action against employees who have allegedly disrupted bus operations during the ongoing agitation. At least 70 drivers posted at the various DTC depots were issued show-cause notices on Tuesday and Wednesday for allegedly obstructing bus operations between September 16 and 22, according to officials. Around 15 contractual drivers are also suspended.

Also Read: Delhi commuters left stranded as DTC buses go off roads on second day of strike

The action comes as the corporation seeks to maintain services at a time when the strike has affected operations across several depots. DTC has also redeployed contractual drivers across depots in an effort to restore services. On September 19, the corporation temporarily redeployed 2,693 contractual drivers to locations where they were required to maintain bus operations.

The strike, which began on September 15, has been primarily driven by demands related to wages and service conditions. Contractual drivers currently receive a daily wage of ₹862 and have sought a minimum daily wage of ₹2,000, along with paid holidays, bonus and social-security benefits.

The latest measures come even as DTC told the Delhi High Court that 96% of its fleet was operational on Wednesday, following which the court closed a petition challenging the disruption in bus services.