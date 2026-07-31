DTC plans full-body ads on e-buses, revives shelved proposal

New Delhi: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is planning to introduce full-body advertisements on its electric bus fleet, reviving a proposal that was dropped last year amid concerns from road safety experts about visibility through bus windows and the potential distraction to motorists. The proposal aims to increase the corporation’s non-fare revenue by monetising advertising space on its electric buses, an official said on Thursday. (HT)

The proposal aims to increase the corporation’s non-fare revenue by monetising advertising space on its electric buses, an official said on Thursday.

Under the proposal, advertisements will be displayed on the exterior of 948 air-conditioned electric buses operating from eight DTC depots across the city via bus body wraps. These include Wazirpur, Indraprastha, Rohini-II, Kalkaji, Sukhdev Vihar, Hasanpur, Subhash Palace and Rohini-I depots.

“The advertisements will be in the form of full exterior body wraps covering the permissible advertising area of the buses. The wraps will be installed only on the outside of the buses, while the selected agency will have to ensure that the displays comply with applicable advertising regulations and do not create traffic hazards,” the official said.

The official said advertisements containing obscene or offensive content, as well as those promoting alcohol, tobacco, weapons, violence or other prohibited categories, will not be allowed.

The selected agency will be responsible for installing and maintaining the wraps, with all installation work to be carried out during off-duty hours or at night to avoid disrupting bus operations. Any damage to buses caused during the installation or removal of the wraps must be repaired by the agency.

“The objective is to generate additional revenue through advertising while ensuring compliance with all applicable norms and operational requirements,” the official said.

A similar proposal floated by DTC last year was ultimately not implemented after experts raised concerns that window wraps could affect visibility for passengers and other road users, thereby reducing safety.