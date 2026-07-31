Mango Sharbat HT Image

Last call for mango lovers: NCR’s home chefs share 5 recipes to relish after the mango season ends

For Vasant Kunj-based Mansi Kapoor, this is a refreshing cooler that captures peak-season mango sweetness in a bottle. “Once mango season is over, this bottle in the fridge is the closest we get to reliving it. Right now, langda, chausa and dussehri are all available and make for the tastiest sharbat,” she says, adding, “It can last for a month without preservatives.” Ingredients: 1kg ripe mangoes, 1kg sugar, ½ cup water, 1-2 pinches citric acid Method 1. Heat the water and sugar for about 15 minutes, until the sugar dissolves. Do not let it reach one-thread consistency. Cool completely. 2. Peel the mangoes and extract the flesh. Blend to a smooth pulp, then strain through a fine muslin cloth. 3. Mix the strained pulp into the cooled sugar syrup. Add citric acid and combine well. 4. Pour into sterilised glass bottles and refrigerate. 5. Mix the syrup with chilled water and ice to serve Raw Mango Chutney

Last call for mango lovers: NCR’s home chefs share 5 recipes to relish after the mango season ends

Sweet, sour and tangy, this chutney puts seasonal raw mangoes to good use and pairs beautifully with everything from paranthas to dal-chawal. “You do get raw mangoes through much of the year, but the flavour of the in-season fruit is just delectable. The chutney comes out sweet and tangy and freezes very well,” says Gurugram-based home chef Jayati Sen. Ingredients: 1-2kg raw green mangoes, peeled and grated; salt and sugar to taste; a splash of lemon juice, optional Method 1. Toss the grated mangoes with salt and sugar. Let these rest for a few minutes until they release the juices. Do not discard the liquid. 2. Transfer the mangoes and their juices to a heated kadai. Cook over medium heat, stirring regularly, until the liquid evaporates and the mixture thickens. 3. Cool completely and divide into small, single-use containers or zip-lock bags. 4. Serve it with toast, cheese boards, dal, sabzi or meat curries for an instant tangy lift. 5.Freeze in small portions and thaw only what you need. Avoid thawing and refreezing. Mango Marmalade

Last call for mango lovers: NCR’s home chefs share 5 recipes to relish after the mango season ends

A thick, glossy spread that turns the last of the season’s ripe mangoes into breakfast for months to come. “Every year, when the last ones arrive, I make a big batch of this jam. By the time winter comes and mangoes are just a memory, one spoonful on toast brings the whole season rushing back,” says Greater Noida-based home chef Kranti Verma. Ingredients: 1kg ripe mangoes, 750g-1kg sugar, juice of 1-2 lemons or ½ tsp citric acid, 1 tsp cardamom powder (optional) Method 1. Peel and chop the mangoes, then blend to a smooth pulp. 2. Cook the pulp in a heavy-bottomed pan over medium heat for about 10 minutes, stirring often, until it begins to thicken. 3. Add sugar and lemon juice or citric acid. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring continuously, for 30-40 minutes or until the mixture coats the back of a spoon. 4. To test, place a drop on a chilled plate. It should wrinkle slightly when pushed rather than run. 5. Stir in cardamom powder, if using, and take off the heat. 6. Transfer to sterilised, dry glass jars while hot. Cool before refrigerating. Spread on toast or paranthas, or swirl into yoghurt. Dried Mango chips A chewy, naturally sweet snack that concentrates all the flavour of ripe mangoes into a shelf-stable treat you can reach for months after the season ends. “This is how I make sure summer doesn’t really end. A handful of these in my bag, and I’m back in mango season no matter what month it is.” says Aanchal Chandra, a Gurgugram-based home chef How to make it: Ingredients: 2–3 ripe mangoes (Dussehri, Langda, or Chausa), 1 tbsp sugar or honey (optional), a squeeze of lemon juice (optional, helps preserve colour) Step 1: Peel the mangoes and slice into thin, even strips (about 3–4 mm thick) — even thickness ensures uniform drying. Step 2 If using, toss the slices lightly with sugar/honey and lemon juice; let sit for 15 minutes to draw out excess moisture. Step 3: Arrange slices in a single layer on a baking tray lined with parchment, without overlapping. Step 4: (oven method)Dry at the lowest oven setting (60–70°C) for 6–8 hours, flipping halfway, until leathery and no longer sticky. Prop the oven door slightly open to let moisture escape. Step 5: (sun-drying method)Cover with a muslin cloth and dry in direct sun for 3–4 days, bringing indoors at night, until firm and chewy. Step 6: Cool completely before storing. No Oil Aam Hingwala Achaar

Last call for mango lovers: NCR’s home chefs share 5 recipes to relish after the mango season ends