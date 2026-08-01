Hilton systems down: Website, app issues cause trouble for customers checking-in at hotels; ‘lobbies are full’
Hilton systems appeared to be down, with many complaining that the website and app were facing issues.
Hilton systems appeared to be down on Friday, July 31. At the time of writing, Downdetector logged about 1000 people complaining about issues with the Hilton hotels and resorts system.
Several people took to social media to voice their frustrations as customers faced problems checking in.
Customers complain about Hilton services amid outage
“Yes everything is down in the @hilton universe,” one wrote on X. Another described the scene at a Hilton hotel amid the network outage.
“If you are checking into @Hilton tonight just know that their systems are down and they will not be able to check you in, lobbies are full, been down since 3pm CST. Good luck out there. Feels like they could at least let people know somehow, but radio silence, even on here,” they said.
People also took to the comment section of Downdetector to let their frustrations be known. “I have had problem with the website all day. I could not check out my reservation. Now, I cannot even login anymore,” one wrote. Another added “Check in software is down and tons of people in the lobby waiting. They can’t even let us in our room. Pitiful.”
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On X others sounded warnings for people staying at Hilton hotels. “For those traveling to Newark tonight or NYC and staying at a Hilton please know the network is down and you may have a wait to check in,” one said. Another noted this issue was across the country. “Hilton Hotel reservations are down across the country. @Hilton any eta?,” they asked.
Others also shared how their travel experience and day's plans had been impacted. “@Hilton when will the system outage be resolved? Should I just go to another hotel? I’m waiting for over 30 mins and the front desk staff says the entire system is down,” one wrote, while another added “You guys need to send your properties/check in desk the offline procedures to get guests in rooms. We are sitting in the lobby with birthday weekend plans ruined.”
What happened to Hilton servers and services?
Hilton is yet to respond to the reports of the outage. A cause is not known, and no estimated time has been provided for systems to be back up.
Meanwhile, a person shared a Downdetector screenshot amid a surge in complaints.
“Hilton’s worldwide system has crashed on the East Coast. Anybody trying to check into one of their hotels right now you can’t in the entire system is down,” they wrote.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More