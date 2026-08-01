Hilton systems down: Website, app issues cause trouble for customers checking-in at hotels; ‘lobbies are full’

Hilton systems appeared to be down on Friday, July 31. At the time of writing, Downdetector logged about 1000 people complaining about issues with the Hilton hotels and resorts system. The Hilton app is seen on a phone. (Unsplash)

Several people took to social media to voice their frustrations as customers faced problems checking in.

Customers complain about Hilton services amid outage “Yes everything is down in the @hilton universe,” one wrote on X. Another described the scene at a Hilton hotel amid the network outage.

“If you are checking into @Hilton tonight just know that their systems are down and they will not be able to check you in, lobbies are full, been down since 3pm CST. Good luck out there. Feels like they could at least let people know somehow, but radio silence, even on here,” they said.

People also took to the comment section of Downdetector to let their frustrations be known. “I have had problem with the website all day. I could not check out my reservation. Now, I cannot even login anymore,” one wrote. Another added “Check in software is down and tons of people in the lobby waiting. They can’t even let us in our room. Pitiful.”

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On X others sounded warnings for people staying at Hilton hotels. “For those traveling to Newark tonight or NYC and staying at a Hilton please know the network is down and you may have a wait to check in,” one said. Another noted this issue was across the country. “Hilton Hotel reservations are down across the country. @Hilton any eta?,” they asked.

Others also shared how their travel experience and day's plans had been impacted. “@Hilton when will the system outage be resolved? Should I just go to another hotel? I’m waiting for over 30 mins and the front desk staff says the entire system is down,” one wrote, while another added “You guys need to send your properties/check in desk the offline procedures to get guests in rooms. We are sitting in the lobby with birthday weekend plans ruined.”

What happened to Hilton servers and services? Hilton is yet to respond to the reports of the outage. A cause is not known, and no estimated time has been provided for systems to be back up.

Meanwhile, a person shared a Downdetector screenshot amid a surge in complaints.