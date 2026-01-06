Hilton responds after Hampton Inn row over denying ICE agents bookings in Minneapolis; ‘welcoming places for all’

Hilton has issued a statement after a row surrounding its Minneapolis property. The Department of Homeland Security, on Monday, took to social media to allege that its immigration agents trying to book stays at the hotel chain's Minneapolis location were denied reservation. The Hilton logo is seen in this representative image.(Unsplash)

As per reports, the property in question was Hilton's Hampton Inn, located on University Avenue.

“Hilton Hotels has launched a coordinated campaign in Minneapolis to REFUSE service to DHS law enforcement,” the DHS said, adding, “When officers attempted to book rooms using official government emails and rates, Hilton Hotels maliciously CANCELLED their reservations.”

This set off a series of reactions against the Hilton chain of hotels, with Trump ally Laura Loomer also threatening to cancel her booking. Now, the hotel chain has clarified its stance in a statement to Fox News, as shared by correspondent Bill Melugin.

What Hilton said about bookings

Hilton, in its statement said, “Hilton hotels serve as welcoming places for all. This hotel is independently owned and operated, and the actions referenced are not reflective of Hilton values."

As per what Melugin shared on X, the hotel chain added, "We are investigating this matter with this individual hotel, and can confirm that Hilton works with governments, law enforcement, and community leaders around the world to ensure our properties are open and inviting to everyone.”

While the statement did clear things up, it didn't quell the anger completely. “Doesn’t Hilton have control over the independent franchises? If not, then why are they allowed to use the Hilton name?,” one person asked on X.

Another vented, “Who the hell cares if they’re independently owned? That’s irrelevant. If that’s your excuse, then strip the Hilton name immediately. The buck stops with you—this is your brand and your reputation. Own it and do better.”

Who Owns Hilton Hotels?

The Hilton Hotels brand is owned by the publicly traded company Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. While the company controls the Hilton hotel brands and licenses them to franchisees worldwide, actual hotel properties are typically owned or operated by other companies under franchise or management agreements.