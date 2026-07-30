Tyler Hall missing: AMBER Alert issued in Tennessee for 3-year-old Clarksville child

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an AMBER Alert Wednesday (July 29) afternoon for Tyler Hall, a 3-year-old boy reported missing from Clarksville, Tennessee. Representational. (Unsplash)

According to the alert, Tyler was last seen on June 2, in the area of Aurelia Lynn Drive in Clarksville. He has been described as a white male, approximately 3 feet 6 inches tall and 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Tyler was reportedly wearing a green dinosaur T-shirt, green shorts, and grey socks. The AMBER Alert was issued on behalf of the Clarksville Police Department, which is leading the investigation.

Anyone who has seen Tyler Hall or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

This story is being updated.