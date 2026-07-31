Plane crash at Miramar Air Base? What we know about the F-35 'aircraft mishap' in San Diego as videos surface
Videos circulating on social media appeared to show fire and smoke at the base, prompting speculation of a plane crash.
Update: An F-35 fighter jet crashed at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar in San Diego on Friday morning, according to a spokesperson for the military base who spoke to NBC San Diego.
The crash occurred at around 10 a.m. local time and sparked a small brush fire within the base. The aircraft was carrying only the pilot. Officials have not yet released information on the pilot's condition or confirmed whether any injuries were sustained.
Initial reports indicate the aircraft was assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Authorities said the jet came down several hundred feet from the runway.
Also Read: Chandler plane crash: Piper Cherokee N9062J crashes after takeoff from Arizona airport; videos emerge
Initial report: Authorities have confirmed they are responding to an aircraft mishap involving an F-35 at Miramar Air Base in San Diego on Friday morning, according to ABC10News.
The confirmation came after videos circulating on social media appeared to show fire and smoke at the base, prompting speculation of a plane crash. However, authorities have not confirmed that a crash occurred, and details surrounding the incident remain unclear.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More