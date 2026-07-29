Chandler plane crash: Piper Cherokee N9062J crashes after takeoff from Arizona airport; videos emerge
A Piper Cherokee identified as N9062J crashed shortly after taking off from Chandler Municipal Airport in Arizona on Tuesday.
A small plane crashed moments after taking off from Chandler Municipal Airport in Arizona on Tuesday. Initial reports identified the aircraft as a Piper Cherokee, registration N9062J.
Videos shared online showed smoke rising near the crash site shortly after the aircraft went down.
The incident unfolded moments after the single-engine Piper Cherokee departed Chandler Municipal Airport, southeast of Phoenix. Multiple social media accounts shared footage from the scene.
Officials have not yet released information on casualties or the condition of those on board.
Meanwhile, aviation enthusiasts have shared air traffic control (ATC) audio that captured communications around the time of the crash.
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What do we know so far?
According to posts shared by Intel Point Alert and The New Area 51, the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from Chandler Municipal Airport. A widely shared post stated, “Piper Cherokee N9062J just crashed on takeoff from the Chandler airport in Arizona. Reports of a small fire at this time.”
Television news helicopters arrived over the crash site shortly after the incident.
Reporter Mac Colson of Arizona's Family said the station's news helicopter was over Chandler Municipal Airport while awaiting confirmation from law enforcement and airport officials.
“Our @azfamily news chopper is on scene of a reported plane crash at the Chandler Municipal Airport. Waiting for details from police or airport officials,” she wrote on X.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More