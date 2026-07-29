Chandler plane crash: Piper Cherokee N9062J crashes after takeoff from Arizona airport; videos emerge

The incident unfolded moments after the single-engine Piper Cherokee departed Chandler Municipal Airport, southeast of Phoenix. Multiple social media accounts shared footage from the scene.

Videos shared online showed smoke rising near the crash site shortly after the aircraft went down.

A small plane crashed moments after taking off from Chandler Municipal Airport in Arizona on Tuesday. Initial reports identified the aircraft as a Piper Cherokee, registration N9062J.

Officials have not yet released information on casualties or the condition of those on board.

Meanwhile, aviation enthusiasts have shared air traffic control (ATC) audio that captured communications around the time of the crash.

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What do we know so far? According to posts shared by Intel Point Alert and The New Area 51, the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from Chandler Municipal Airport. A widely shared post stated, “Piper Cherokee N9062J just crashed on takeoff from the Chandler airport in Arizona. Reports of a small fire at this time.”

Television news helicopters arrived over the crash site shortly after the incident.

Reporter Mac Colson of Arizona's Family said the station's news helicopter was over Chandler Municipal Airport while awaiting confirmation from law enforcement and airport officials.

“Our @azfamily news chopper is on scene of a reported plane crash at the Chandler Municipal Airport. Waiting for details from police or airport officials,” she wrote on X.