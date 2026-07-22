Andy Biggs net worth: What to know as he wins Arizona GOP governor primary to face Katie Hobbs

Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs has emerged as the Republican nominee for governor after defeating fellow GOP Rep. David Schweikert in Tuesday's primary, according to CNN. The victory sets up a closely watched November contest against Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs in one of the country's most competitive battleground states. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., debates with his Republican opponents in the 2026 AZ Clean Elections governor primary debate, Wednesday, June 17, 2026, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Diannie Chavez/The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool) (Diannie Chavez/Pool The Arizona )

Biggs' victory has now brought attention to his finances. According to Quiver Quantitative, the Arizona Republican has an estimated net worth of $6.07 million.

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How much is Andy Biggs' worth? Quiver Quantitative estimates Biggs' current net worth at $6.07 million. According to the platform, the estimate relies on his 2025 financial disclosure, filed in May 2026.

According to the platform, the vast majority of Biggs' estimated wealth comes from real estate holdings. His reported assets include residential property in Alexandria, Virginia, and a rental property in Gilbert, Arizona. Each property is disclosed within a valuation range of $1 million to $5 million.

His financial disclosure also lists bank accounts at Arizona Federal Credit Union, Charles Schwab, SoFi, and Wells Fargo. In addition, Biggs reported an ownership interest in Free Man Press, which Quiver Quantitative values in the lowest disclosed asset range.

Quiver Quantitative notes that its estimates are based solely on publicly available congressional financial disclosures.

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Trump-backed victory sets up Hobbs showdown CNN projected Tuesday that Biggs defeated Schweikert by a wide margin after receiving President Donald Trump's endorsement earlier this year. Trump had initially backed Karrin Taylor Robson before switching his support to Biggs in April.

Biggs is a longtime conservative lawmaker and was first elected to Congress in 2016. He later chaired the House Freedom Caucus and became one of Trump's strongest allies on Capitol Hill. He voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election results and supported Trump's unsuccessful efforts to challenge the outcome.

Biggs and Schweikert presented opposing ideas for taking back the governorship during the campaign. After eight terms, Schweikert gave up his toss-up congressional district to compete for governor. He said that Democrats had gained ground in once ruby-red Arizona because of Biggs' hard-right policies and unwavering support for the president.

The general election is expected to be highly competitive.

Gov. Katie Hobbs narrowly defeated Republican Kari Lake in 2022 by less than one percentage point. Now Democrats are portraying Biggs as too conservative for Arizona's increasingly competitive electorate. But Republicans believe Trump's backing could energize turnout.