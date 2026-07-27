Raunaq Rajani claims Mumbai Police used excessive force, left wife with fractured rib

Comedian Raunaq Rajani has claimed that Mumbai Police used excessive force during a protest which left his wife with a fractured rib. Rajani and his wife had participated in one of the many demonstrations that took place across the country last week and resulted in the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Raunaq Rajani claims his wife was assualted by a Mumbai cop during a protest at Shivaji Park on July 22. (Instagram/@sirraunaqrajani)

In a video shared last night, Rajani claimed that on July 22, he and his wife had joined a protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park when policemen began to illegally round up protesters. During the commotion that followed, his wife was shoved and kicked — which resulted in a fractured rib.

Rajani shared several video clips filmed during the protest as proof of police violence — including footage of his wife being kicked by a cop.

Mumbai Police had not issued a public response to the allegations at the time of writing.

“My wife's rib has been fractured” “My wife's rib has been fractured because of the protests in Mumbai. It was fractured by a policeman,” Rajani said in his Instagram video shared on July 26.

“On 22nd July 2026, my wife and I were detained by the cops while they were illegally rounding up people at the Shivaji Park protest. You might have seen pictures of both of us in the cop van. They have shoved us in with brute force. I ended up having a sprain on my neck. She ended up having pain on her ribs,” the comedian revealed.

He said that people across the country had endured much worse in terms of police brutality, which is part of the reason why they did not want to make a big deal of their injuries.

However, when his wife’s pain did not reduce over two days, they ended up consulting a doctor and learned that she had fractured her rib.

What the video shows Rajani managed to piece together the sequence of events that unfolded at Shivaji Park using videos from various sources.

According to him, things escalated when he and his wife noticed a “kid” getting detained by the police and tried to intervene. “Both of us were telling the cops that they do not have the right to do so,” he said, sharing a clip where one can hear people shouting “Chhodo isko! Chhodo isko! (Leave him! Leave him!)”