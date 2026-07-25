MUMBAI: A day after a Mumbai Police driver was transferred over a viral video in which he is seen allegedly threatening protesters with false narcotics cases, another video has sparked controversy, showing a police officer in plain clothes inappropriately grabbing a woman protester in Dadar. Video of Mumbai policeman inappropriately grabbing woman protester goes viral

A video of the alleged incident was widely shared on social media, with opposition leaders demanding immediate action against the officer, who was identified as police constable Deepak Ballal, attached to the Shivaji Park police station.

Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad shared the video on X and tagged chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio. “What is this behaviour, Mumbai Police? Why is a male cop manhandling a young female protester like this? Why isn’t he letting his female colleagues handle this? What action will be taken against him? This is unacceptable,” she wrote.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule also shared the video, saying, “These incidents are deeply disturbing and unacceptable. The use of force against women and any act that violates their dignity raises serious questions about the government’s commitment to protecting women’s rights. Also, the National Commission for Women must take immediate cognisance of these incidents. We strongly demand the strictest possible action against every individual found responsible.”

However, deputy commissioner of police (operations) Akbar Pathan claimed that the video was being irresponsibly misinterpreted. “The officer was trying to hold on to a male protester, and a lady stepped in while he was looking away. Senior officers have verified all the facts and minutely assessed the video to derive facts,” he said.

Gaikwad, however, disputed the explanation and sought to know why the policeman was charging against protesters in an aggressive manner. “You can see people dispersing in absolute terror when he charges ahead. He does seem to register the woman, even if a bit later. He could have moved to the other side at the time. We see another male officer also there, but no female officer. There should be a thorough inquiry and action taken against such acts. Lastly, these students are protesting for valid demands,” she wrote.

Advocate Samya Karde, who is representing many protesters, said that such videos are disturbing for women. “Female protesters should only be handled by female police. The constable is seen charging and then catching the female protester,” she said.