Is Mia Bieniemy's condition serious? New update out after Chiefs coordinator Eric Bieniemy's wife shooting, son's arrest

Mia Bieniemy, spouse of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, is currently in stable condition, as reported by Chiefs coach Andy Reid on July 27. Mia Bieniemy was shot at their residence in Virginia on July 26, and their son has been taken into custody. Mia Bieniemy is stable following a shooting incident at her home in Virginia.

The Loudoun County (Virginia) Sheriff’s Office said that deputies arrived on Sunday evening following reports of a shooting in Ashburn. An adult woman, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was taken to a nearby hospital.

Mia Bieniemy's son arrested: Chiefs coach issues statement Elijah Zion Bieniemy, 27, was taken into custody on allegations of malicious wounding, the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and the discharge of a firearm within a residence. He is currently being held without bond at a nearby detention facility.

"Our hearts go out to Eric Bieniemy and his family. Thoughts and prayers are with them," Chiefs coach Reid told media on Monday, as per USA Today. "Mia is stable, which is a plus. We all love EB, and you hate seeing those things happen."

Also Read: Eric Bieniemy’s wife and kids: All we know about Chiefs coordinator's wheelchair-bound son amid Mia Bieniemy shooting

Where is Eric Bieniemy? Eric Bieniemy has departed from the team's training camp located in St. Joseph, Missouri, as per Reid. There is currently no schedule for his return to the team.

“We'll just see how things go. Real life, you take care of that. She's a saint, one of God's good blessings. But things happen.”

“... Eric will work through it. He's got a great support group here and is with his family as needed. We'll let time take care of it from there.”

According to property records, Eric and Mia Bieniemy are the owners of a residence located on the 20000 block of Northpark Drive in Ashburn, Virginia, where the purported shooting incident occurred, as stated in the release.

When will Eric Bieniemy return to Chiefs? Eric Bieniemy re-entered the Chiefs organization in January, marking his second period on the coaching staff. He was the offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2022, playing a pivotal role in guiding the team to two Super Bowl victories during that time.

As Eric Bieniemy temporarily steps away from the team, Reid announced that Joe Bleymaier will assume the responsibilities of offensive coordinator for the interim. Bleymaier has been part of the Chiefs organization since 2016, progressing from an offensive quality control assistant to the position of pass game coordinator, which he has occupied since 2023.

Reid mentioned that there is currently no schedule for Bieniemy's return.