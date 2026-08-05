Army personnel among 2 killed, 2 injured after SUV crashes into tree in Rajasthan

A 36-year-old Army personnel and his friend were killed, while two others were injured after an SUV lost control, crashed into a tree and overturned in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district late Tuesday night, police said. Police officers said they were informed about the accident on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, following which a 112 patrol team launched the rescue operation.

According to police officers, the SUV was completely mangled in the crash, trapping the occupants inside near the Bagad turn. Rescue teams used a JCB machine and a crane to break open the vehicle and pull out the victims.

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The deceased were identified as Army personnel Rakesh Kumar and his friend Nitin, the 22-year-old son of a police constable, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Bagad police station Randhir Singh said.

Singh added that the injured — Ajay Kumar (25) and Sakshi Sihag (21) — were initially taken to a nearby hospital before being referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur for advanced treatment.

Police officers said they were informed about the accident on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, following which a 112 patrol team launched the rescue operation.

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The bodies of Rakesh Kumar and Nitin were shifted to the government hospital mortuary in Bagad. After postmortems were conducted on Wednesday morning, the bodies were handed over to their families, officers said.

Family members of the deceased alleged that none of the SUV’s six airbags opened despite the severity of the crash. Police said the matter would be examined as part of the investigation.