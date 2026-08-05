Water cannons, ‘lathi-charge’ in Punjab's Chandigarh as youth Congress, ABVP protest against paper leaks | Video

After New Delhi and Jharkhand, now Punjab is witnessing protests over alleged exam paper leaks. However, this time it's not students; the agitation was staged by Punjab Youth Congress and ABVP activists, who are demanding the resignation of state education minister Harjot Singh Bains. The Indian Youth Congress and ABVP protesters criticised the Bhagwant Mann-led government over the alleged use of force during the protests against paper leaks in Punjab. (PTI)

Both sides, during separate protests, planned to march towards the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, where the monsoon session is currently underway. However, police resorted to water cannons to stop them from marching ahead.

Additionally, the state's opposition parties also raised the alleged paper leak issue. Punjab's leader of the opposition (LoP), Partap Singh Bajwa, on Tuesday alleged that six incidents of examination paper leaks have occurred under the Aam Aadmi Party government.

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Though the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government has been under fire over alleged multiple exam paper leaks, the recent escalation came after a recent cheating racket was detected in the pharmacy officer recruitment examination.

However, all the allegations have been dismissed by chief minister Bhagwant Mann. He has said that not even a single paper leak incident has taken place in Punjab during the more than four years of his government.

Water cannons on NSUI workers The Punjab unit of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the official student wing of the Indian National Congress, gathered outside the State Congress office in Sector 15, Chandigarh, and planned to march towards the Vidhan Sabha to 'gherao' (surround) it.

However, Chandigarh Police placed barricades outside the Congress office and prevented protesters from proceeding.

As the protesters, led by Indian Youth Congress chief Udai Bhanu Chib, tried to breach the barricades, police used water cannons to disperse them.