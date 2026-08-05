Bhupender Yadav chairs meeting on human-wildlife conflict mitigation
States including Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh shared their conflict scenarios before the committee
Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav chaired a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) on Wednesday -- focusing on human-wildlife conflict (HWC) and the measures required for strengthening prevention, mitigation and long-term coexistence between people and wildlife.
States including Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh shared their conflict scenarios before the committee, alongside mitigation measures planned and currently in effect, officials said.
The committee, which included MoS environment Kirti Vardhan Singh, MPs and chief wildlife wardens of states, discussed conflict patterns, noting that they varied across landscapes. Focus was on species such as tigers, leopards, bears, rhinoceroses, wild boars, gaurs and primates, with location-specific management approaches discussed.
Assam shared it has formed zonal human-wildlife conflict risk reduction committees, which will prepare region-specific action plans for species such as elephants, tigers, leopards and rhinos. The plan includes early warning systems and rapid response teams.
Karnataka presented an integrated six-pillar model for predictive human-wildlife conflict management, which includes engineering interventions, AI-enabled surveillance, command centres, rapid response teams, community volunteer networks and e-Parihara digital compensation systems, it said.
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The environment ministry, in a statement, further shared Kerala has declared human-wildlife conflict a state-specific disaster and identified 273 conflict-affected panchayats.
“MP meanwhile presented a ‘Prevention First’ model for human-wildlife conflict mitigation integrating AI-enabled surveillance, GPS tracking, drones, Gajrakshak, rapid response teams, species-specific Standard Operating Procedures, time-bound compensation and extensive community participation through Bagh Mitra, Hathi Mitra, and Eco-Development Committees,” the statement added.
Uttarakhand’s plan includes an Integrated Command and Control Centre, a 24×7 Helpline (1926), e-surveillance, GPS tracking, habitat restoration and bio-fencing.
Uttar Pradesh meanwhile shared that leopard-related incidents constitute the majority of human-wildlife conflict cases in the state.
“The State presented its strategy based on Rapid Response Teams, rescue centres (4 constructed), solar fencing, early warning systems, community volunteer programmes, scientific monitoring and strengthened conservation interventions beyond Protected Areas,” the statement read.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJasjeev Gandhiok
Jasjeev Gandhiok is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times, where he covers environment, climate change, the clean energy transition and wildlife at the National Bureau. Gandhiok has over a decade of experience in journalism and is based in Delhi. He has reported extensively on Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). This includes the region's air pollution woes, a polluted Yamuna and on urban wildlife still thriving in the region. He joined HT in October 2021. Prior to that, he had five-year stint at The Times of India in Delhi, where he also covered Delhi, with a focus on environment and wildlife. Gandhiok has covered some recent events around the Capital too, ranging from the farmers' protests, the northeast Delhi riots and the CAA-NRC protests, reporting from the ground on all of these. He also travels across the country to report on how environment and climate change impact everyday life, while also writing on endangered species. His reports in 2019 on toxic leachate from Delhi's landfills led to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) taking suo motu cognisance and ultimately asking the state government to start bio-mining to flatten and remove all three landfills in the capital. He also closely tracks the implementation of government policies on climate, renewable energy and environmental protection. His focus remains on impactful, public-interest journalism which explains how environmental decisions affect people's everyday lives.Read More