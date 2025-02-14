Advanced technology aids wildlife conservation, mitigation of man-animal conflict

Advanced technology such as artificial intelligence (AI), drones and sequencing is not only helping authorities in wildlife research and conservation efforts but also in mitigating man-animal conflict by enhancing monitoring and tracking capabilities as well as data analysis and decision-making; supporting anti-poaching efforts; and promoting human-wildlife coexistence. Drones are taking wildlife research and conservation efforts to considerable heights with their ability to fly vast areas and capture detailed imagery (HT PHOTO)

For instance, drones are taking wildlife research and conservation efforts to considerable heights with their ability to fly vast areas and capture detailed imagery. Moreover, they are saving hours of human effort apart from cutting costs such as fuel cost.

Mihir Godbole, founder, The Grasslands Trust, a Pune-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) and partner of the forest department in grassland- and wolf- conservation projects, said, “We are currently studying more than 30 individual wolves using drones and other methods. Aerial photos of wolves captured by drones have revealed unique characteristics that could potentially revolutionise global wolf studies. The identification of individual wolves is a big challenge as they do not have any separate features like other carnivores. Wolves and hyenas have complex pack hierarchies. The aerial images of wolves have uncovered distinctive patterns which could be their unique identifiers.”

The Grasslands Trust also uses drones for ungulate (four-footed hoofed mammal); and animal behaviour and population surveys. Such surveys have not been conducted before, especially outside protected areas, and Pune has a unique habitat that provides shelter to three large carnivores namely the wolf, leopard and hyena despite the growing threat of habitat destruction. Hence, studying this habitat and estimating the population of these carnivores is crucial, said Godbole. Whereas thermal drones help identify wildlife movement at night which can help mitigate conflicts as wildlife is mostly nocturnal, according to a researcher.

Apart from drones, AI-based early warning and wildlife movement tracking systems are helping in mitigating the man-animal conflict in areas where there has been a significant surge in such instances in recent years. The Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur and Junnar in Pune are now leading examples of the effective implementation of such technology. Amol Satpute, deputy conservator of forests (DCF), Junnar forest department, said, “The newly installed system is based on the Animal Intrusion Detection and Repellent System (ANIDER) technology, a state-of-the-art solution designed to detect the presence of wildlife near farmlands and human habitations. Currently, we have 55 ANIDERS placed at various locations including 20 in Junnar, 20 in Otur, 10 in Shirur, and five in Manchar.”

Smita Rajhans, assistant conservator of forests (ACF), Junnar forest department, said, “The system is effective not only to caution people about the presence of leopards but also to ensure the safe return of these leopards. We do not need to harm or even trap the leopards as the animals move away on their own, which also helps in keeping them safe.” Taking note of its effective implementation, Vivek Khandekar, chief wildlife warden, Maharashtra forest department, earlier indicated that the department is planning to replicate the system on a larger scale in the state.

Like drones and AI, the genetic analysis of wildlife samples through next-generation sequencing and third-generation sequencing (TGS) is helping researchers understand population structure, identify individual animals, and detect disease outbreaks.